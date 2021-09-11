Champions Weekend: St Mark’s Basilica delivers as Harrington celebrates 389-1 stable double

There were just four runners, but once again the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes, the feature on the opening day of the eighth Longines Irish Champions Weekend, delivered in spades. The three Group 1 winners in the race crossed the line with barely a length covering them, and it was St Mark’s Basilica who prevailed to secure his fifth consecutive top-level success.

It was the first of the meeting for Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore and team Coolmore.

Rank outsider Patrick Sarsfield ensured a strong pace from the outset, with Poetic Flare, St Mark’s Basilica and Tarnawa, racing in that order, ensuring Indian file for much of the race. English Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare travelled with tremendous zest and was first to mount a challenge to the leader.

However, no sooner had he put his nose in front than French 2000 Guineas and French Derby winner St Mark’s Basilica was on his case. As the latter veered across the track, Poetic Flare dug deep and really put it up to him, but in the final 50 yards the winner put his head down and hit the line three parts of a length in front of the staying-on Tarnawa, with Poetic Flare just a nose further back.

All three emerged with reputations enhanced and this was the race and the finish the feature event deserved, even if St Mark's Basilica had to survive a stewards' enquiry.

“It was great because it was tactical – very tactical,” said O’Brien. “They sprinted up the straight, and he did well. From the last day (missing the Juddmonte International) he had a bit of catch-up to do, but one thing we knew he does is that he quickens.

“He really quickens, and that’s what he always had. His strong qualities are that he really relaxes, and really can turn it on, and he’s done that in every race.

“I’d love to see that time they did in the last two furlongs, they ran up the straight. He’s an exceptional horse, and we’re lucky to have him.

"The two targets he had were York (Juddmonte International) and here, and we were going to see how he came out of this and then see where we were going to go.

“He has all the options. He can go back to a mile, he can stay at a mile and a quarter."

No Speak Alexander, representing Jessica Harrington and owners Charles, Noel and Paul O’Callaghan, also had to survive a stewards’ enquiry before being confirmed the winner of the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes, the first of six Group 1s of Champions Weekend.

Shane Foley settled his mount in third place through the early stages and switched her out to mount a challenge in the straight. She tended to hang in towards the rails all the way up the straight and the chief sufferers were Mother Earth, who finished third, and the early leader, Shale.

The winner, to be fair to her, dug deep to hold the effort of Pearls Galore, which she did by a neck.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said a delighted Jessica Harrington. “We’ve always liked that filly. She was third in the Irish Guineas early one, and things just didn’t go right for her the last day, in France. We came here, we thought she’d improve from France, and we were very hopeful. She had run well around here before – last year, as a two-year-old, she just got beaten in the Ingabelle, and so I was coming here hopeful. She was 25-1, so nobody else was hopeful, but I’m absolutely delighted.”

A good day quickly got better for Harrington and Foley as Real Appeal completed a 389-1 stable double by taking the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile.