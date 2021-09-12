Irish Champions Weekend day two tips: Homeless Songs can deliver at the Curragh

Dermot Weld holds leading claims in three of the four Group 1s on Sunday’s Curragh card, and Homeless Songs can ensure at least one top-level success for the yard by taking the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

The progressive Agartha, who won the Group 2 Debutante Stakes on her most recent outing, is a leading contender but she had to play second fiddle to Homeless Songs when they clashed in a Leopardstown maiden and may have to do likewise on Sunday.

The winner came from a long way off the pace that day to win a shade cosily and that performance signalled that she could be right out of the top drawer.

She hasn’t been seen since that run, more than two months ago, but this is sure to have been pencilled in a long time ago and she can land the spoils for Weld and the sponsors, Moyglare Stud Farm.

The top two in the ante-post market for next year’s Newmarket 2000 Guineas, Point Lonsdale and Native Trail, clash in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien Stakes and the former, trained by Aidan O’Brien, can extend his perfect winning sequence to five.

He has improved with every run this season and the uncomplicated sort can make all the running from his low draw. Charlie Appleby has won two of the last three runnings and his Native Trail commands plenty of respect, though Ebro River and Duke De Sessa are feared equally.

The Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger looks wide open but Master Of Reality appeals as an each-way player at double-figure odds. Joseph O’Brien’s runner comes here on the back of a win at Down Royal and, from a good draw, he can be on the pace throughout and dig deep to fend off his rivals.

Search For A Song, who is seeking a third consecutive win in the race, has had her quirks but is a proven Group 1 performer and can find a way to play a leading role once more.

Jon Riggens steps up from maiden company to ultra-competitive handicap company for the Bold Lad Sprint which opens the card, but such was the impression he made on debut for Eddie Lynam, he is worth taking a chance on to follow up despite his lack of experience.

Selections

1:45 Jon Riggens (NB)

2:20 Love

2:55 Winter Power

3:30 Homeless Songs (nap)

4:05 Point Lonsdale

4:40 Master Of Reality

5:15 King X J

5:45 Finans Bay

Next best

1:45 Laugh A Minute

2:20 Thundering Nights

2:55 Glass Slippers

3:30 Agartha

4:05 Ebro River

4:40 Search For A Song

5:15 Delmona

5:45 Mosala