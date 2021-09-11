Irish Champions Weekend day one tips: St Mark’s Basilica can see off Tarnawa at Leopardstown

The numbers might be tight, but the Irish Champion Stakes is the feature which Irish Champions Weekend deserves, and St Mark’s Basilica can complete a nap hand of Group 1 victories by winning this tremendous renewal of the race.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was a slow burner in his juvenile season but ended the year by winning the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes, in which he beat stablemate Wembley. Though the margin of victory was three parts of a length, he was comfortably on top, and that final performance was just a teaser for what was to come.