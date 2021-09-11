Irish Champions Weekend day one tips: St Mark’s Basilica can see off Tarnawa at Leopardstown

The numbers might be tight, but the Irish Champion Stakes is the feature which Irish Champions Weekend deserves, and St Mark’s Basilica can complete a nap hand of Group 1 victories by winning this tremendous renewal of the race.
Aidan O’Brien’s colt was a slow burner in his juvenile season but ended the year by winning the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes, in which he beat stablemate Wembley. Though the margin of victory was three parts of a length, he was comfortably on top, and that final performance was just a teaser for what was to come.
He made his three-year-old debut winning the French 2000 Guineas and was even better when stepped up to 10 and a half furlongs for the French Derby. And then came a first foray against older horses, in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown, and the manner of his victory was even more emphatic. He isn’t what we might call a flashy performer, but he is quite brilliant and will need to be all of that to see off Tarnawa.
The latter had a perfect four-year-old season, which included that brilliant performance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. She returned with another big performance and, while today’s trip may not be her optimum, she must be afforded maximum respect. Newmarket 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare is worth a try over this trip but is facing two strong stayers proven over the distance.
The Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes doesn’t look a particularly strong renewal and, with the recent rain ensuring conditions will not be quick, it is difficult to look beyond proven top-grade performer Mother Earth.
In the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes, Absolute Ruler gets the nod. He was most impressive on debut, in a Dundalk maiden, and looks the type to progress into a high-class performer. He is running on turf for the first time but that shouldn’t be an issue, and he is preferred to Maritime Wings, who brings the best form to the table, having finished runner-up in a Group 2 on his most recent outing.
12:40 Lullaby
1:10 Absolute Ruler
1:40 Mother Earth (NB)
2:10 Horoscope
2:45 St Mark’s Basilica (Nap)
3:15 Earlswood
3:45 Hook Up
4:20 Masen
12:40 Carviglia
1:10 Maritime Wings
1:40 Shale
2:10 Maker Of Kings
2:45 Tarnawa
3:15 Innisfree
3:45 Crowns Major
4:20 Riot