Talking Horses: Hurricane Lane set to blow St Leger rivals away

While the eyes of most Irish racing fans will be on Leopardstown today for a fascinating Irish Champion Stakes showdown between St Mark’s Basilica, Tarnawa, and Poetic Flare, there’ll also be considerable interest in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, the final Classic of the British season.

A field of 10 features six Irish contenders, four of whom are trained by Aidan O’Brien. The most intriguing Ballydoyle contender is the enigmatic High Definition, a promising sort as a juvenile but, until now at least, a bitter disappointment as a three-year-old.

Nothing about his form in 2021 would suggest he can land a blow at Doncaster but the fact Coolmore opted to supplement him to the race late on and Frankie Dettori will be riding him suggests a much-improved performance is expected on Town Moor.

However, the suspicion remains that the addition of both Dettori and cheekpieces will have to work miracles if High Definition is to provide O’Brien with a seventh St Leger success.

Interpretation looks a more solid Ballydoyle contender. The Galileo colt is unbeaten in three starts this season, most recently making all to win the Vinnie Roe Stakes at Leopardstown over 14 furlongs, the same distance as the St Leger.

This will obviously require more but the Leopardstown display showed this improving colt has the ability to make this a true stamina test and that’s probably the only way he or any of his rivals can hope to seriously challenge hot favourite Hurricane Lane.

Charlie Appleby’s Frankel colt has been one of the stars of the season, finishing third behind stablemate Adayar in the Epsom Derby in June before winning the Irish version at the Curragh later that month and following up with an emphatic victory in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris on his most recent start.

He’s clearly the most talented horse in the line-up with the longer trip the only slight question mark. If he does stay — and on breeding he ought to — Hurricane Lane should blow his rivals away as his rivals lack his star quality.

Interpretation and Johnny Murtagh’s Ottoman Emperor, who completed his own hat-trick when winning the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out, can fill the frame.

Elsewhere on the Doncaster card, impressive Solario Stakes winner Reach For The Moon is likely to prove too good for Lusail in the Champagne Stakes while Danyah gets the nod in the Cazoo Park Stakes, the other Group 2 on the card.

At Leopardstown, Coral-Eclipse hero St Mark’s Basilica can use his devastating turn of foot to get the better of Poetic Flare in the Irish Champion Stakes.

As a top-class miler, Poetic Flare is no slouch himself but whether he can be as potent at the finish over two furlongs further is open to question.

In contrast to Poetic Flare, Tarnawa is stepping down in trip and, with the Arc her main target for the season, Dermot Weld might be satisfied with a staying on third ahead of her trip to Paris next month.

The Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes is the other Group 1 on the Leopardstown card and the ultra-consistent Mother Earth should prove a tough nut to crack.

The focus switches to the Curragh for day two of Irish Champions Weekend where unbeaten Australia colt Point Lonsdale looks the safest of the day in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, one of four Group 1 races down for decision on a truly super Sunday.

Selections

Leopardstown 1.40: Mother Earth

Doncaster 2.20: Reach For The Moon

Leopardstown 2.45: St Mark’s Basilica (NB)

Doncaster 3.00: Danyah

Doncaster 3.35: Hurricane Lane (Nap)

Curragh 4.05 (tomorrow): Point Lonsdale