Ballinrobe tips: Merlin Giant can weave magic

Merlin Giant is difficult to oppose in the Eamon Sheridan Groundworks Bumper, the final race on today’s card in Ballinrobe.

Sent off a 4-1 chance on debut, in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown festival, he ran with real promise in finishing fourth behind Adamantly Chosen and on the back of that run he was sent off favourite to win at the Galway summer festival.

He travelled strongly through the latter race but was unable to get by the determined Level Neverending. The winner gave that form a nice boost when following up with a wide-margin win in a winners’ race, while fourth-placed Bella Bliss was just touched off next time and seventh-placed Modreeney, who re-opposes today, won next time.

Clearly, that was a decent race, and Merlin Giant can add further substance to the form by winning today.

The opening race is the Ballinrobe ‘A History In The Making’ 3YO Hurdle and jumps newcomers Powerful Kieran makes plenty of appeal despite having no previous experience over hurdles.

Joseph O’Brien’s gelding was a ready winner of a Killarney handicap off 72 on his most recent outing and, being out of a modest winning chaser who has bred two previous winners over jumps, he is a likely type for this assignment.

Of those with experience, Albert Camus is feared most. An 89-rated runner on the Flat for John Gosden, he was initially well backed to win at Down Royal, on his hurdling debut, but drifted alarmingly on the show.

Through the race, he moved well most of the way but made a particularly bad mistake at the third-last hurdle and almost threw his rider off. When back on an even keel, he got back to the front and led over the last two hurdles before eventually finishing fourth.

It was a promising start for the youngster and not hard to imagine a much more polished display today. He can confirm form with Gamigin, who finished a place behind him, whilst also reversing form with Television, who was one spot in front of him.