Ballinrobe tips: Merlin Giant can weave magic

Sent off a 4-1 chance on debut, in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown festival, he ran with real promise in finishing fourth behind Adamantly Chosen
Ballinrobe tips: Merlin Giant can weave magic

Level Neverending and Tom Hamilton (far) wins the Tote+ Pays You More at tote.ie Flat Race from Merlin Giant (centre) & Le Nouveau (near) at Galway in July. Picture: Healy Racing.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Lyons

Merlin Giant is difficult to oppose in the Eamon Sheridan Groundworks Bumper, the final race on today’s card in Ballinrobe.

Sent off a 4-1 chance on debut, in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown festival, he ran with real promise in finishing fourth behind Adamantly Chosen and on the back of that run he was sent off favourite to win at the Galway summer festival.

He travelled strongly through the latter race but was unable to get by the determined Level Neverending. The winner gave that form a nice boost when following up with a wide-margin win in a winners’ race, while fourth-placed Bella Bliss was just touched off next time and seventh-placed Modreeney, who re-opposes today, won next time.

Clearly, that was a decent race, and Merlin Giant can add further substance to the form by winning today.

The opening race is the Ballinrobe ‘A History In The Making’ 3YO Hurdle and jumps newcomers Powerful Kieran makes plenty of appeal despite having no previous experience over hurdles.

Joseph O’Brien’s gelding was a ready winner of a Killarney handicap off 72 on his most recent outing and, being out of a modest winning chaser who has bred two previous winners over jumps, he is a likely type for this assignment.

Of those with experience, Albert Camus is feared most. An 89-rated runner on the Flat for John Gosden, he was initially well backed to win at Down Royal, on his hurdling debut, but drifted alarmingly on the show.

Through the race, he moved well most of the way but made a particularly bad mistake at the third-last hurdle and almost threw his rider off. When back on an even keel, he got back to the front and led over the last two hurdles before eventually finishing fourth.

It was a promising start for the youngster and not hard to imagine a much more polished display today. He can confirm form with Gamigin, who finished a place behind him, whilst also reversing form with Television, who was one spot in front of him.

SELECTIONS

3:55 Powerful Kieran (NB) 

4:25 Erins Benefit 

5:00 Different Beat 

5:30 Abbey Magic 

6:00 Premium Package 

6:30 Direct Image 

7:00 Old Town Road 

7:30 Merlin Giant (Nap) 

NEXT BEST 

3:55 Albert Camus 

4:25 Shanacoole Dasy 

5:00 Dedanann 

5:30 Fame And Joy 

6:00 Russian Diamond 

6:30 Fr Gilligansvoyge 

7:00 Ricky Langford

7:30 Hey Johnny

More in this section

Davy Russell File Photo Davy Russell set to return late next week  
Gordon Elliott file photo Gordon Elliott set to have runners at Punchestown on Tuesday
Cork report: Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley help inflict pain on bookmakers Cork report: Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley help inflict pain on bookmakers
Ballinrobe tips: Merlin Giant can weave magic

Horse Racing Ireland reveals 48-hour declarations are here to stay

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up