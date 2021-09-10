Colm Greaves: Why this high-stakes Champion could echo through the generations

“The thoroughbred exists because its selection has depended, not on experts, technicians or zoologists, but on a piece of wood: the winning post of the Epsom Derby.”

— Frederico Tesio

There are sure to be several lively contenders for the Irish horseracing’s ‘significant moment of the 2021’ when this longest of years eventually turns.

Henry and Rachael’s golden spring? Gordon Elliott’s strange seating arrangements? Carrying on through Covid? Widely publicised doping allegations? Willie and Aidan’s enduring dominance?

The correct answer is ‘none of the above.’

The most significant moment for the sport (and the business) of Irish horse racing this year happened beyond the public gaze in early July when the greatest of all the stallions died.

“Regretfully,” announced Coolmore at the time, “our world-renowned champion sire Galileo was put to sleep earlier today on humane grounds owing to a chronic, non-responsive, debilitating injury to the left fore foot.”

It is difficult to overestimate the influence of Galileo on the genetic hoofprint of his sport, for past, present, and future generations.

His importance goes far beyond the headline numbers — 338 stakes winners, 92 Group 1s, €250m in progeny prize money, the couple of dozen of his sons that have already sired Group 1 winners.

The lucrative revenue stream generated from a covering fee that ran north of half a million euro helped fund Coolmore Stud’s ascension to the summit of the global bloodstock business.

Coolmore though, like any other sensible commercial enterprise, places strong emphasis on “new product introduction”, anxious to ensure that their future market position is protected by a conveyor belt of new sires.

They have been spectacularly successful over the last three decades, enjoying seamlessly lucrative continuity, particularly from Sadler’s Wells to Danehill to Monjeu to Galileo.

This time around though, the succession plan is not nearly as clear as it has been in the past and no obvious candidate has emerged to fill the gaping hole left by Galileo.

There are early indications that his most talented son, Frankel, could be nearly as good a stallion as he was a racehorse, but he stands at his birthplace, Banstead Manor Stud in Suffolk and is owned by the well resourced Juddmonte Farm group.

Unlike Messi or Ronaldo, this particular galatico is unlikely to transfer to a rival operation.

This temporary wrinkle is far from a crisis for Coolmore. They stand an incredibly strong book of stallions throughout the world and established sires such as Camelot and Australia have been augmented recently by promising young graduates from Ballydoyle, including Churchill, Gleneagles, and Caravaggio.

They have also opened the cheque book wide in recent years to buy into established money spinners No Nay Never and Wootton Basset.

This high-stakes backdrop makes the performance of St Mark’s Basilica in tomorrow’s Irish Champion Stakes intriguing far beyond the immediate confines of the race itself.

Although the Coolmore syndicate have won this contest nine times since they first struck gold with Giant’s Causeway in 2000 their fingers are likely to be crossed a little more tightly than usual this time around.

By Siyouni out of the Galileo (who else?) mare, Cabaret, St Mark’s Basilica is a half brother to the 2019 Guineas winner, Magna Grecia.

Although he won the Dewhurst Stakes last year, Aidan O’Brien’s decision to race him in France earlier in the season indicated that he may not yet climbed to the very top of the Ballydoyle totem pole.

He certainly has now.

He won both the French Guineas and Derby effortlessly and was routed to the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown in early July on the back of those victories.

His performance that day when he easily beat three older horses, including the very talented Mishriff, is arguably the best Flat performance anywhere in the world in 2021.

So, there are two puzzles to be solved in tomorrow’s Group 1 contest.

The most immediately compelling, is the outcome of the race itself and whether St Mark’s Basilica can beat Tarnawa in the most enthralling 10-furlong head-to-head clash for quite a while.

The second is whether the race can help in the creation of another billionaire stallion for Coolmore with an outcross of one of their many superb

Galileo broodmares.

Sons of Siyouni (by the sprinter Pivotal) are more likely to bring precocity than Galileo whose offspring were typically late maturing and durable as well as being obviously talented.

But racehorse buyers demand their gratification instantly these days and this lack of patience is beginning to challenge Frederico Tesio’s old adage on the importance of the winning post at Epsom.

Recent Irish and English Derby winners, Wings of Eagles, Soldier of Fortune, and Capri are already being marketed as Coolmore National Hunt stallions.

Speed is fashionable and St Mark’s Basilica has loads of it to pass on. Dermot Weld, however, is not one to suffer from a deficit of patience and his five-year old, Tarnawa, has been developed lovingly into a remarkable race mare.

Solid, but not spectacular as a three-year-old, she reappeared at Cork last August and was allowed to start at 8-1 in a Group 3 contest.

A couple of short months later she was established as one of the world’s finest racehorses, having won the Group 1 Prix De l’Opera at Longchamp and the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland where she beat the brilliant Magical, twice a winner of tomorrow’s Champion Stakes.

Tarnawa bounced home in her reappearance at Leopardstown a month ago and should be as right as rain for tomorrow’s epic battle with St Mark’s Basilica before going back up in trip for her main seasonal target, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp next month.

Tomorrow welcomes the long-awaited return of spectators to flat racing. The track is impeccable, the weather promising, and a brilliant card is augmented by a head-to-head clash that could answer questions more important than who is the fastest horse over 10 furlongs.