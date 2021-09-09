Davy Russell set to return late next week  

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Davy Russell is set to return to action on Friday week.

The 41-year-old has not ridden in public since fracturing his C6 and C7 vertebrae and dislocating his T1 when his mount Doctor Duffy crashed out of the Munster National last October.

However, he is now finally set to return.

"After fast approaching 11 months, I’m delighted to tell you that I’m pencilled in for a return to race-riding next Friday 17th September at Downpatrick and then again at Navan the next day," he told his Star Sports blog.

"I’ve talked things through with Gordon (Elliott) and I can virtually tell you the horses, but I won’t at this stage. I guess the key is for a bit of rain to fall and then we are all systems go.

"I’m going to take things steady and there is no set plan on how many I will ride each day or each week. If Gordon wants me to ride one, I’ll ride it alright. If he offers me five or six, that’s no bother either.

"The key is simply being ready to go and that’s where I am at now. I promised myself I’d give it as long as it takes as I didn’t want to come back and not be at my best."

Reflecting on his journey since he suffered his injury last October, Russell admitted: "It’s been a long road back. When you get to my age you have to be 100% ready to return and that’s why I’ve sat on the sidelines for so long.

"I’ve been working really hard to get where I am now including at least two sessions a week in the gym. That involves an exercise wearing what is basically a rugby skull cap with weights attached to strengthen the neck muscles.

"As for my fitness levels, I’m not a great runner after taking so many knocks over the years, so have been concentrating on riding out here at home and in Gordon’s. I’ve worked really hard at that over the last few months and feel great."