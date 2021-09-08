Cork report: Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley help inflict pain on bookmakers

On a tough evening for bookmakers, with five winning favourites, Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley stole the show with a near 40-1 treble at Cork.

Trevaunance was quite weak in the betting just before the off of the Yeomanstown Stud Camacho Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden but had little trouble building on the promise of her debut to secure the first leg of the treble.

Sent to the front immediately, her lead was never put under much pressure, and she duly picked up to win readily. Her victory gave another boost to the Gowran maiden won by Rerouting, Tranquil Lady having done likewise 24 hours earlier.

“It was a lovely performance,” said stable representative Richie Galway. “She bounced well, Shane got her on the front, she travelled nicely through the race and picked up well in the straight. It was a taking performance. It looked like there were some dangers in it beforehand, but she won snugly enough. She’s a big filly, and we hope she’s one to look forward to.”

Confident Star made it third time lucky by winning the Coolmore Stud Gleneagles Irish EBF Maiden. A shade unlucky at Roscommon, where his fast finish just failed, he timed it perfectly on this occasion as he picked up promising newcomer Aikhal in the shadow of the post for a half-length victory.

Galway said: “He deserved that. He was unlucky at Roscommon and is still not the finished article. He was another breeze-up purchase, well bought by Michael Donohoe. Shane will talk to Jessie, but I’d say it will be baby steps with him this year as he’s a horse for next year.”

The feature on the card was the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery and Viareggio completed the Harrington-Foley treble with a doughty display. Never worse than second, he was in front inside the last two furlongs and found plenty for pressure when Dickochea mounted a late challenge.

Alessandro Algardi may have some reservations about going into stalls, but there is little question about his attitude or ability in a race, and Joseph O’Brien’s horse showed just how talented he is with an impressive display in the Donate To The Coast Curragh Cycle In Memory Of Pat Smullen Maiden.

Loaded early, he was smartly away and a little fresh in Shane Crosse’s hands through the early stages. However, he soon settled almost on the pace and once Crosse asked him to go about his business, he stretched away to win handsomely.

“It was a nice performance,” said Brendan Powell. “It has taken a while. He went to the races last year and failed to go into the stalls and did the same in a barrier trial. Eamonn Kavanagh, from Aidan O'Brien’s yard, has taken him down the last twice, and has helped out a lot with him.

“He was a little difficult to load last time but went straight in today and Shane said he jumped out smartly and quickened up well.

“Joseph always liked him and the team at home have done a lot of work with him. He gets the mile well. You’d stick to a mile for now but I’m sure he will get farther in time. He is a big strong horse, has learned a lot from his first run, and has a good mind."

Prior to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, Markaz Paname was all the rage in the market, and Ger Lyons’ juvenile obliged in the manner of a smart prospect. The debutant tracked the pace most of the way and when Colin Keane asked for more, he responded by galloping three lengths clear.

“He had been doing that at home,” said a delighted Shane Lyons. “We were worried about the ground, because he has a high knee action, but I walked it, and it was lovely. And Colin rode it and said it was lovely ground, but he came in and said he wouldn’t want it any quicker. He should only get better as the season goes on.

“There are no winners’ races on the programme, so his hand could be forced to go for the Blenheim (Stakes, listed race over 6f, September 20) at Fairyhouse. We’ll take him home and see how he is, and he’s a next-year horse anyway.

“He’s Donal’s (Boylan, owner and breeder) first horse with us, so it’s a good start for everybody.” After three winning favourites in the first three maidens, bookmakers who sought respite in the Follow Us On Instagram Handicap were disappointed when She’s In the Game got up in the final stride to land the spoils for Chris Hayes and Bill Farrell.

The John McConnell-trained Nana Patsy, who finished in midfield behind She’s In The Game on her previous outing, ran out an easy winner of the first division of the Mallow Handicap to give Siobhan Routledge her 16th winner of the season.

In the second division, Skontonovski, once rated 79 when trained in England but now down to 48, made the breakthrough when getting up in the final stride to win for Ronan Whelan and Ado McGuinness.