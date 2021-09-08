Cork tips: Alessandro Algardi can build on promising debut

Joseph O’Brien’s gelding caught the eye finishing fourth behind Heavenly Power at the Curragh last month
Cork tips: Alessandro Algardi can build on promising debut

Trevaunance should relish the step up to a mile in the Yeomanstown Stud Camacho Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden. 

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Alessandro Algardi showed plenty of promise on debut and can build on that effort by taking the Donate To The Coast To Curragh Cycle In Memory Of Pat Smullen Maiden, the second race on Wednesday afternoon’s eight-race card in Cork.

Joseph O’Brien’s gelding missed an intended engagement at Dundalk in October as he refused to load, but he had been strong in the betting prior to those antics. Subsequently gelded, he made his debut last month at the Curragh and caught the eye finishing fourth behind Heavenly Power.

In the 22-runner race, he was second-last shortly after halfway but made significant ground quite quickly before his effort petered out a little. Up to a mile today and with the benefit of the run, the £240,000 two-year-old can get off the mark at the expense of Giuliana, who has a rating of 93, but has had many chances and needs to prove her suitability to the one-mile trip.

With newcomers from the Aidan, Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien yards, as well as from Dermot Weld’s and Johnny Murtagh’s stables, it might be folly to be too dogmatic about Trevaunance’s chance in the Yeomanstown Stud Camacho Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden, but she showed real promise on debut and will be a tough nut to crack if showing the benefit of the run.

A daughter of Liber Nauticus, who won the Musidora on her second start and wasn’t beaten that far on her final start, in the Epsom Oaks, this filly holds similarly lofty entries, and this race can provide a stepping stone towards that. The step up to a mile is a positive as she already looks a middle-distance horse in the making. The market should provide some guide to the relative chances of the newcomers, and perhaps Dermot Weld’s Haraya will be the best of them.

Trevaunance’s trainer, Jessica Harrington, also has leading claims with Ecoutez in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. The Exceed And Excel filly made her debut late last month at Navan and ran a super race to finish a close third behind Up Above. That was over five furlongs, and she can improve for the step up to six.

SELECTIONS

4:05 Trevaunance (NB) 

4:35 Alessandro Algardi (Nap) 

5:05 Ecoutez 

5:35 Zephron 

6:05 Confident Star 

6:35 Que Linda 

7:05 Destacado 

7:35 Intervention 

NEXT BEST 

4:05 Haraya 

4:35 Giuliana 

5:05 Markaz Paname 

5:35 Eloso 

6:05 Amortentia 

6:35 Dickochea 

7:05 Mr Pc 

7:35 Sunset Nova

Cork tips: Alessandro Algardi can build on promising debut

