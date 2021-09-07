Envoi Allen on track for new season 

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding has had successful surgery on a chipped joint
Envoi Allen on track for new season 

Envoi Allen was unbeaten in his first 11 races before falling at this year's Cheltenham Festival. 

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 16:25
Nick Robson

Envoi Allen is on course to resume his career when the upcoming National Hunt season hits top gear following successful surgery on a chipped joint.

Unbeaten in his first 11 races and twice a winner at the Cheltenham Festival, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding fell at this year's Festival in March and headed afterwards to Punchestown.

However, the former Gordon Elliott inmate, who is now with Henry de Bromhead, was struggling early and eventually pulled up — with a subsequent scan giving him a valid excuse.

"Everything has been going well since surgery and he's enjoying his recuperation," said owner Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson.

"He's fresh and well, as far as we know, and we're looking forward to Henry building him up for another exciting campaign.

"We don't really know when he might be starting off as unfortunately I haven't been able to get over there for a while, but I am hoping to get there soon which I'm looking forward to.

"Richard Thompson is very involved and really enjoyed that part of the business with his father and he will be instrumental in taking it forward."

Back on the Flat and the stud have exciting options for Hungerford Stakes winner Sacred, who will either run in the Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend or at the Breeders' Cup.

"If the ground at Longchamp isn't suitable I think we'll be heading to the Breeders' Cup," said Richardson.

"Mrs T (Patricia Thompson) was instrumental in Queen's Trust (Filly & Mare Turf winner) going out there and that worked out.

"If the ground doesn't work out then that is what we'd be looking at, but I think she'll only have one more run this year, as she stays in training next year, so it's a case of either/or."

More in this section

Macgiloney springs a surprise for Denis Hogan with Galway victory Macgiloney springs a surprise for Denis Hogan with Galway victory
Galway tips: Jazzaway can make the most of good opportunity Galway tips: Jazzaway can make the most of good opportunity
Gordon Elliott 11/3/2020 Gordon Elliott on horse racing return: ‘I need to step up and prove I am not a monster’
Envoi Allen on track for new season 

Galway tips: Shewearsitwell can deliver on Flat debut

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up