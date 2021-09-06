Macgiloney springs a surprise for Denis Hogan with Galway victory

Macgiloney, trained and ridden by Denis Hogan, proved a shock winner of the feature Deacy Gilligan Hurdle at the opening session of Galway’s two-day September meeting.

Hogan reluctantly made the running on the eight-year-old, winner of a three-mile handicap hurdle at the festival on his most recent visit to Ballybrit, closely followed for most of the journey by eventual third Holymacapony.

But Macgiloney responded to Hogan’s driving in the closing stages and stayed on dourly to beat fellow 18-1 shot Quirt Evans by three and a quarter-lengths in a race which saw odds-on favourite Jazzaway pulled up, injured, by Paul Townend on the run-in. Her trainer Willie Mullins subsequently withdrew his two later runners on the card, Bleu Berry and Moon Rise Beauty.

“That’s not the way to ride him,” declared a delighted Hogan, “but there was no pace and I had no option.

“That trip is a bit short for him — he really wants extended trips, beyond three miles. I’m not sure where he’ll go next. His jumping of fences has been disappointing, so the Kerry National probably isn’t the race for him. There might be a handicap hurdle for him in Listowel — but we’ll see what the handicapper does before we make plans.”

No stranger to success at Ballybrit, Mick Winters saddled 4-1 favourite Doldido, in his own colours, to land the Kenny Developments Handicap Chase, Jordan Gainford’s mount scoring, by a nose, from Twilight Girl.

“He sulks when he has horses around him and I told Jordan to keep out and let him fill himself up coming down the hill — he gave him a peach of a ride,” Winters said.

Following the withdrawal of the three morning market leaders, the Tom Mullins-trained Breakeven made all on his fencing bow to land the Tote Beginners Chase, completing a double for Wexford rider Sean O’Keeffe.

The 15-8 shot dominated and, at the business end, had two and a quarter-lengths to spare over favourite Rightplacerightime, prompting his trainer to comment: “We came up to have a run and, hopefully finish placed behind some of the good horses, but he ended up as favourite. He got the job done without being too spectacular.

“We’ll potter away with him until Christmas, on nice ground. He’ll have a break then and we might come back here for the festival next year.”

Tullyhogue Fort (the first leg of Sean O’Keeffe’s double) landed the first division of the (80-95) Galway Handicap Hurdle while, in the second division, Derek O’Connor arrived late on Mark Molloy’s Farrawaybay to foil Well Joey by a half-length.

The 116-rated, James Nash-trained Hammersmith belatedly opened his hurdling account, at the 12th attempt, when making all under Gavin Brouder to take the opening Kenny Developments Maiden Hurdle at the expense of favourite Clondaw Bertie.

Handicap debutants dominated the finish of the angloprinters.ie Handicap Hurdle as Shane Fitzgerald brought Son Of Hypnos, a first winner at Ballybrit for trainer Kevin Smith, to foil Donthavetime by a half-length.

And De Lady In Red, bought by Barry Connell since a good run over hurdles at Navan back in March, was helped by Barry O’Neill’s strength in the saddle when running down the wandering Jesina in the bumper. The winner will revert to hurdling now, probably in Roscommon at the end of the month.