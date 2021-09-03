Down Royal report: Snaffles powers to impressive maiden win

Snaffles (8/15 favourite) produced the most impressive performance of the evening in Down Royal, powering clear in the final furlong to slam 79-rated Nawraq by five lengths in the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.
The Churchill colt, in the colours of Demi O’Byrne, was giving his trainer Joseph O’Brien his 80th win of the domestic flat season and was the first leg of a double for Shane Crosse, completed on the Conor O’Dwyer-trained Trump Card in the finale.
The Dermot Weld-trained Pearl Palinka bounced back from a disappointing un in Navan last Saturday to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden for owner-breeders Charlie and Noeleen McCreevy. Oisin Orr pounced inside the final furlong on the 9/2 shot to beat market-leaders Brostaigh and Obtain.
Meanwhile, Presenting Bonnie proved her liking for Kilbeggan and gave trainer John Ryan his 25th success of the season when landing the Midland Breeders Supporting Kilbeggan Beginners Chase.
A three-time winner over hurdles at the midlands track, Listowel-bound Presenting Bonny was delivered with a power-packed late challenge by Bryan Cooper, getting up close home to beat front-running favourite Nero Rock by a half-length.
No match for classy Ballyoisin in Ballinrobe last time, the Jessica Harrington-trained Exit Poll (Sean O’Keeffe) produced an improved round of jumping to defy top-weight in the Kilsaran Handicap Chase at the expense of favourite Ya Boy Ya.
Trainer/rider Paul Power delivered Game Catch with a late swoop to get the better of favourite Trouble And Strife in the Belvedere House Handicap Hurdle.