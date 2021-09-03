Down Royal report: Snaffles powers to impressive maiden win

Snaffles (8/15 favourite) produced the most impressive performance of the evening in Down Royal, powering clear in the final furlong to slam 79-rated Nawraq by five lengths in the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

The Churchill colt, in the colours of Demi O’Byrne, was giving his trainer Joseph O’Brien his 80th win of the domestic flat season and was the first leg of a double for Shane Crosse, completed on the Conor O’Dwyer-trained Trump Card in the finale.