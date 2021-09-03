Talking Horses: Starman can bounce back with the help of weather gods

After getting bogged down in the mud in Deauville last time out, a return to quick ground in the unlikely setting of Haydock can see Starman bounce back to winning ways in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Having begun his fourth-year-old campaign with victory in a York Group 2 in May, Ed Walker’s charge was a leading fancy for the Diamond Jubilee but heavy rain at Ascot ruled him out of that engagement. However, he soon proved his credentials as a top-class sprinter when powering home late on to win the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket in scintillating fashion. The Dutch Art colt didn’t get the cleanest run through the race that day and looked in a spot of bother two furlongs from home but, when the need was greatest, he found another gear to skip clear of some classy rivals.

That was on rattling fast ground and Starman’s subsequent defeat in France can be put down to soft conditions and the fact the Maurice de Gheest is run over six and a half furlongs. The combination of both factors ultimately sapped his stamina and left him vulnerable at the business end of proceedings. That said, he still ran a fine race to finish third to Marianafoot. However, there is no doubt Starman is at his best on a quicker surface and, with the weather gods for once smiling down on Haydock, the confident expectation is Starman will blow his rivals away.

Lord Glitters can get his head in front in the Group 3 Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile Stakes. A Group 1 winner in Meydan in March, the popular eight-year-old found only the talented Real World too good in a York Group 3 last time out and a repeat of that fine effort would make David O’Meara’s charge hard to beat.

Elsewhere at Haydock, Valley Forge is hard to look past in the “My Odds Boost” On Betfair Handicap.

Andrew Balding’s charge needed four runs to get off the mark but he took a big leap forward from that Ffos Las maiden win when getting the better of 21 rivals in the Melrose at York last month.

A 7lb rise for that York success makes today’s assignment tougher but the suspicion is he’s still on the upgrade. If that is the case, he should be able to complete the hat-trick.

The Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup looks more tricky but Rajinsky ran well second at York last month and Tom Dascombe’s charge may be able to go one better here.

The Group 3 Unibet September Stakes at Kempton has twice been elevated by the presence of Enable in the line-up and this year’s renewal is headed by another hot favourite in the shape of Hukum.

Third in a strong renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes, Owen Burrows’ colt has since bagged Group 3 prizes at York and Newbury and it’ll be a disappointment if he doesn’t complete the hat-trick.

The Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes, the other Group 3 on the Kempton card looks far more open but Wings Of War, third at York last month, shouldn’t be far away for Clive Cox.

The Lavazza Stakes is the main event at Ascot and Wahrann looks the one to beat. A slipped saddle was one of a number of things that went wrong for Michael Stoute’s colt at York last month but he ran on well to finish fifth, beaten just lengths, behind Migration. That was over an extended mile and a quarter but the way he plugged on late on suggests stepping up to a mile and a half will be a positive rather than a negative.

Selections

Haydock 1.45: Lord Glitters

Kempton 2.05: Wings Of War

Haydock 2.20: Valley Forge

Kempton 2.40: Hukum (NB)

Haydock 2.55: Rajinsky

Ascot 3.10: Wahrann

Haydock 3.30: Starman (Nap)

Ascot 3.45: Cliffs Of Capri