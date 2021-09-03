Weekend racing tips: Downthecellar can continue his winning run

1:20 Chestnutter
1:50 Alnofoor
2:25 Chocquinto
3:00 Heart To Heart
3:35 Climate
4:10 Gift Of Kings
4:45 Jeff Kidder
1:20 Gabbys Girl
1:50 Dragons Call
2:25 Only Spoofing
3:00 Impeachd Alexander
3:35 Awhile
4:10 Harbanaker
4:45 Lighthouse Lady
1:05 Trebizond
1:35 Downthecellar (nap)
2:10 Emma Prada
2:45 Sweet Street
3:20 Druid’s Altar
3:55 Allardyce
4:30 Glenquin Castle
1:05 Boom Boom Boom
1:35 Heliers Bay
2:10 Christmas Jumper
2:45 Sempre Presto
3:20 Jungle Junction
3:55 An Droichead Eile
4:30 Rubiana