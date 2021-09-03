Friday racing preview: Snaffles can get off the mark at second time of asking

Two more meetings on Friday, one Flat and one National Hunt, and the nap goes to Snaffles, who can get off the mark at the second time of asking by taking the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden, the third race on Down Royal’s programme.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt made his debut in a Leopardstown maiden won by Tut Tut and his lack of experience surely cost him more than the two lengths he was beaten into fifth place.

In midfield through the early stages, he lost his position shortly after turning for home but once his rider asked him for effort, he quickened. He also hung left, towards the rails, which also cost him momentum, but stayed on strongly to finish a close fifth. With natural improvement for that outing, he ought to have little trouble with today’s opposition.

Gaire Os Ard has a certain level of ability and running to that should another finish in the frame, while Nawraq was disappointing at Bellewstown but will go well if returning to the form he showed at Gowran Park.

O’Brien also has strong claims in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, with the once-raced Brostaigh.

This filly ran just six days ago at Navan, where she finished third, beaten just a head, behind Eriskay.

She drops back half a furlong on a sharper track, but she showed plenty of speed last time and can go a couple of places better this time.

Obtain is the most interesting of her rivals.

She was sent off favourite last time, also six days ago at Navan, and after missing the kick she showed fine pace to lead a furlong out.

She faded late to finish seventh but is clearly much better than the bare result and can put it up to the selection. Pearl Palinka can fill the frame.

In Kilbeggan, Nero Rock can make the breakthrough over fences in the Midland Breeders Supporting Kilbeggan Beginners’ Chase. Mouse Morris’s runner has had four runs over fences and the best of those was his most recent one, in which he finished a close third behind Embittered and Poseidon.

That form stands out in this company, and he can take this at the expense of Ennemi Public and Presenting Bonnie.