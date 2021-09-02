Listowel Races to welcome 2000 spectators each day of Harvest Festival

Listowel Racing chiefs have welcomed the announcement that 2000 spectators will be allowed to attend their Harvest Festival on a daily basis.

HRI chiefs this afternoon confirmed that from Monday, Irish racecourses will be permitted to admit up to 50% of outdoor capacity for upcoming meetings following the Government’s latest Covid-19 response roadmap.

HRI chiefs confirmed racecourses can also use 60% of their indoor capacity for hospitality purposes should attendees consuming food and beverages indoors provide evidence of their Digital Covid Vaccine Cert (DCC).

Indoor and outdoor capacity will return to 100% if, as planned, all restrictions are lifted on October 22.

The announcement is also a huge boost for Leopardstown and the Curragh, with both courses welcome 4,000 fans when they host the Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Listowel officials will host an outdoor-only event and Pat Healy, Chairperson of the Listowel Racecourse Committee is relishing the increase in crowd numbers for the famous Festival which runs from September 19th to the 25th.

He said: “After the disappointment of 2020 and the empty racecourse enclosures, we are really looking forward to welcoming our friends back to Listowel for the Harvest Festival in just over two weeks’ time.

“It’s a graduated return but it’s a step closer to normality and it’s really important to all involved in Listowel racecourse that everybody who comes enjoys their race day experience.

“It's been a tricky and frustrating few weeks but all in all we are delighted to be able to have 2000 racegoers on track for each day of the seven day Harvest Festival.

“The logistics of running the meeting means that some of the racecourse buildings will not be in use for us so we are organizing an "outdoor" event.

“The weigh room building is our main loss as it means that both the jockeys and press will be housed in The Hugh Friel stand while the stewards will be housed in the Owners and Trainers Bar.

“The LRC feels that 2000 is a manageable outdoor number where the lucky patrons will be able to have a fantastic raceday experience.

“We also feel we have a responsibility to the town of Listowel as we are still stuck in a pandemic environment and we are still keeping an eye on the ball.

“Tickets will be on sale from Friday and we hope that all our loyal patrons will be able to get to "The Island" and enjoy the 2021 The Harvest Festival.”

Leopardstown will play host to the first day of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend (Saturday, September 11) with the action switching to the Curragh on Sunday, September 12th.

Both venues will have a capacity of 4,000 and it will be a mixed outdoor event with access to the indoor spaces, but with proof of a vaccine required for those consuming food and beverage indoors.

Tickets for both events go on sale Friday to members of the public who have registered their interest in advance, with the remainder of tickets going on general sale on Monday.

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “It has been a very difficult 18 months for everybody in society, and racing can be proud of the way it has come through it. However, without racegoers, racing has been missing one of its essential ingredients. Like many industries, there is still much work to do, but there is now real progress and forward steps to normality. Welcoming back racegoers in measured but increasing numbers, is one of those steps and from Monday, Irish racecourses will be free to use 50% of their capacity to allow racegoers back on the track in real numbers.

“And as we know, this good news comes just in time for some of our most important race meetings: the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh on September 11 and September 12, and Listowel’s Harvest Festival which begins on Sunday September 19. I would like to thank all our customers for their patience and look forward to race meetings becoming just that again – a place where racegoers can meet each other in a safe environment and enjoy our great sport.”