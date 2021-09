Thursday racing tips: Acquiescent will appreciate the return to all-weather surface

A busy afternoon with two Flat meetings in Ireland, one on turf, the other on the all-weather. The nap goes to Acquiescent, who will appreciate the return to Dundalk and can give Colin Keane another winner in his run towards a third champion jockey title.

John Murphy’s filly has been kept on the go this summer turf season but hasn’t, thus far, managed to add to the two wins she achieved last year. While one of those was on the grass, she won a fillies’ handicap at Dundalk off a mark of 79, which is 4lbs higher than she runs off today. And in her five runs to date on the surface, she has won once, been beaten the minimum margin in another, and finished third on three occasions, including off a mark of 83. Clearly, there is a strong chance that a return to this venue will bring better luck for the four-year-old, and connections’ decision to apply blinkers for the first time can eke out a little extra.