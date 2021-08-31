Record-chasing Colin Keane on track to finish season with a flourish

If the momentum gathered and strike-rate achieved to date can be carried through to the end of the current Flat season, Colin Keane will not only be crowned champion jockey for the third time, but he will also set new figures for the number of winners in a Flat season in Ireland.

As he sat down Tuesday afternoon to look ahead to Longines Irish Champions Weekend, which takes place in Leopardstown and The Curragh on Saturday and Sunday week respectively, he could look back upon 104 winners for the season, just 22 shy of the current record, held by Joseph O’Brien, and look forward to plenty of opportunity to bridge that gap.

With his boss, Ger Lyons, continuing to thrive and having recently hit his own landmark by saddling his 1,000th winner, Keane has much to continue to look forward to.

The rider freely admits his agent, Ruaidhri Tierney, has done a remarkable job opening opportunities to many trainers to find each winner, but it is the association with Dermot Weld — a move approved by his boss — which has helped push Keane to his fastest century to date and gives him even more to look forward to for Champions Weekend

With the combined powers of the Lyons and Weld stables, and numerous trainers waiting in the wings to offer other winning opportunities, Irish Champions Weekend could provide its own crowning of the Co Meath jockey.

Keane’s late call to ride the Dermot Weld-trained Tarnawa in the Breeders’ Cup turf last November earned more than just the win on the global stage.

With it came the opportunity to link up with the globally successful Weld and the chance to maintain the partnership with the Aga Khan filly who is a leading fancy for the Champions Weekend feature, the Irish Champion Stakes.

“She’s a lovely big chestnut filly and has a good character about herself,” said Keane of Tarnawa, who is also a leading fancy for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“She’d eat you in the stable. She’s a handful, as you saw the last day (at Leopardstown) when the horse kicked the railing and she jumped on top of Davy going out and unseated me. But when she’s going, she’s very straightforward, very uncomplicated, and just a very good filly.

“She was also just acting up a little bit before the start and I was wondering for a second was she going to go in, but thankfully the handlers got around her and once she was in it was plain sailing from there, you could say. I thought she was very good through the race.

“She relaxed nicely, travelled into it well, and picked up very nicely.”

Looking ahead to the Champions Stakes, and a potential clash with St Mark’s Basilica and Poetic Flare, amongst others, Keane added: “Obviously, we’re coming back two furlongs (to ten furlongs), which I don’t think will be too much of a problem as she’s not a slow filly.

“She travels strongly and has a good turn of foot at the end of a mile and a half race, but I don’t think the drop in trip will be too much of an issue as long as the ground is proper quick ground. If it was genuine good ground, I wouldn’t have any concerns.

“She seems to be a much stronger mare this year. She had a good break after the Breeders’ Cup and came back in late, which was always the plan. She did very well over the winter, probably better than they initially thought she would, and it’s taken a little bit of work to get her where she is.

“It’s looks as if it’s going to be a very good race. St Mark’s Basilica looks very good this year, and Poetic Flare has been very good for Mr Bolger and if he turns up it’s going to be a good renewal of the race.

“And these are the types of races we want to ride in. You get the most buzz out of them. They’re the best horses at the highest level, against the best riders, and I’m very much looking forward to it now.”

In 2020, Keane had his best Champions Weekend moment aboard Champers Elysees in the Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes, riding for his fellow Meath man Johnny Murtagh and giving the trainer his first Group 1 success. Plans for this year’s renewal remain fluid, though his boss, Ger Lyons, has a couple of entries.

“Acanella came back to form the last day but we’re not sure whether she’ll come back in trip (to a mile, for this race) or stay to a mile and one or a mile and a quarter,” Keane explained.

“Soul Search is a mare who is very consistent. She always runs her race, and I think she’s deserving of a chance in a Group 1.”