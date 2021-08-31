Record-chasing Colin Keane on track to finish season with a flourish

“We think he’s a very nice horse. We thought a lot of him going to Galway and thought the only thing that might beat him was the track and it being his first time out — turns out, it did. He rectified that in the Curragh the last day when he showed us what he had been showing us at home. We do think he’s pretty smart. He’s in that and also in the National Stakes.”
“He’s a lovely horse to have in the yard. He had been running well in defeat and we just thought he had been keeping a bit for himself as he always goes to the line with his ears pricked, so we put blinkers on him his last two runs and he’s probably had two career bests.
“I’d say this is where he’ll go. He’s been training well, and hopefully he’ll give another good account of himself.”
“I was delighted with his run in the Railway Stakes. A lot of people were disappointed, but they didn’t take into consideration that he was only having his second run and he was a bit unlucky in running.
“When I came back in, I thought I mightn’t have beaten the winner but that I’d have been a good second.
“He had been training well between that and the Phoenix Stakes, and he ran a cracker there. At the back of it all, he could be a fraction weak.
“He travels strong but is found wanting a bit off it, but I do think seven furlongs will suit him. I don’t think he’s quite the finished article just yet and you mightn’t see the best of him until next year.”
“She was a good winner of her maiden and was second to Joseph’s filly (Agartha) the last day, albeit we were a little bit disappointed with the performance. Even though she was second, I thought she’d get a little bit closer. She seemed to get wound up that day, and we put it down to the heat.
“She had a bit of an easy time after that, she seems to be back firing on all cylinders now, and if she shows us what she is showing us at home, I think she could run a big race.”