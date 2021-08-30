Ger Lyons hits landmark 1,000th career win with Roscommon success

Ger Lyons notched the 1,000th winner of his training career when Offiah landed the Class Grass Handicap in Roscommon.

Lyons sent out his first winner at Navan in October 1994, and Royal Ascot success came in 2007 through Elletelle in the Queen Mary, ridden by Johnny Murtagh. It was also Murtagh in the saddle when Lightening Pearl won the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket in 2011.

The County Meath trainer last year enjoyed his first two Classic victories, courtesy of Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Even So in the Irish Oaks - both ridden Colin Keane, with whom he has forged a formidable partnership.

The landmark win was the middle leg of a treble for Keane, now on the 104-winner mark for the season, Offiah made all to beat top-weight and favourite Big Baby Bull convincingly by more than three lengths.

The trainer’s brother and assistant Shane was quick to stress, “It’s nice that Sean Jones and David Spratt (joint-owners) are part of this historic winner,” before explaining, “We’re delighted to get it here in Roscommon – they always do a great job and it has been a lucky track for us.

“Ger is so dedicated to everything. His love of horses shines through, with the likes of this horse. He does things outside the box and it’s a case of happy horses and happy staff at Glenburnie.

“This is a front-runner’s track. He’s a handy horse and has been threatening to do this for a while.”

Colin Keane had triumphed earlier when delivering Harannda, trained for the Aga Khan by Dermot Weld, with a withering late challenge down the centre of the track to deny Punakha in the seven-furlong fillies maiden.

“She was stepping up in trip and Mr Weld told me to ride her cold, and it worked,” stated Keane,“She’s a handy sort and, now that she got her head in front, she might keep going the right way.”

The dual-champion rounded off another successful night on board Noel Meade’s 5/2 favourite Too Bright in the Roscommon racecourse Handicap.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Corviglia (Shane Foley) dictated the pace, got an easy lead and was never threatened in the Irish Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Race, coasting home four lengths clear of Gwan So. She’s now likely to target the listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11.

Apprentices Dylan Browne McMonagle and Mikey Sheehy delivered a 35/1 double for their boss Joseph O’Brien, the Donegal man taking the Oran Handicap on 7/2 favourite Bamboo Bay and Sheehy winning the apprentice handicap on Monty’s Way, a race in which O’Brien also saddled disappointing 6/4 favourite Rollet.

Carrying the colours of Galway Football Manager Padraic Joyce and wearing blinkers for the first time, Chavajod ran out a convincing winner of the first division of the seven-furlong 45-65 handicap, continuing the good run of trainer Michael O’Callaghan and stable-jockey Leigh Roche.

Meanwhile in Downpatrick, Darragh O’Keeffe consolidated his lead in these early weeks of the National Hunt title- race thanks to a double which brought his seasonal tally to 28.

O’Keeffe hit the target om 20/1 shot Ask The Leader, trained in County Fermanagh by David Christie, in the Molson Coors Beverage Company Handicap Hurdle, holding off the challenge of favourite Elexharwill and he followed up when Gateau Du Miel, trained by Henry de Bromhead for John Byrne, made virtually all the running before keeping Bout Time Bobby at bay by a half-length.

In-form John McConnell, successful later with hot-pot Bardenstown Lad and Roi De Dubai over in Cartmel, had initiated an across-the-card treble when Clondaw Hollow (Brian Hayes) captured the opening A J C Group Maiden Hurdle at the expense of favourite Hurricane Georgie.