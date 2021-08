Just one meeting in Ireland this weekend, and it’s a tricky-looking Flat programme this afternoon in Navan, though Many Words looks a solid choice in the Kilberry Handicap.

Sheila Lavery’s runner has shown decent form since going handicapping and could be considered a little unlucky not to get off the mark last time out, at Tramore, as he became unbalanced on the second-last bend before running on again to finish third.

The step up to a mile and six furlongs should prompt a little more improvement and he can get due reward this time. Celestial Horizon rates a danger, while handicap debutant Racy Lacey represents strong connections and would be interesting if the market spoke in his favour.

Forgetthesurprise can get off the mark on the Flat by taking the finale, the Racing Next At Navan On Saturday September 4 Handicap. Niall Madden’s seven-year-old mare won her last couple of outings over hurdles and in between those two victories she finished a close third in a Bellewstown Flat race.

That form has worked out quite well and, being in such good form right now, she can give it a further boost by taking today’s race.

In the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, Sablonne sets the standard and might well be able to make it third time lucky.

Her third-place finish behind Sacred Bridge and Agartha on her debut reads particularly well as the winner went on to land a listed race and the valuable Ballyhane Stakes, while the runner-up won the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes and followed up in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes.

Sablonne wasn’t so good second time up, though it was in the aforementioned Silver Flash Stakes, and she was beaten only five lengths behind Agartha.

Back in maiden company, she ought to be hard to beat. Eriskay has good form and is also respected, while newcomers Brostaigh and Siesta Beach have both won a barrier trial at Dundalk and support for them would be noteworthy.

NAVAN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Sablonne

1:30 Pearl Palinka

2:00 Heart To Heart

2:32 Pepper Streak

3:07 Straight Talking

3:42 Stately Home

4:15 Many Words (nap)

4:50 Forgetthesurprise (nb)

Next best

1:00 Eriskay

1:30 HMS Endeavour

2:00 Wild Eyed Girl

2:32 Obtain

3:07 Moracana

3:42 Uncharted

4:15 Celestial Horizon

4:50 Rebel Ruler