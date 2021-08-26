Tipperary report: Pearls Galore adds second Group 3 to summer haul

The Paddy Twomey-trained Pearls Galore added a second Group 3 to her summer haul by taking the Tipperary feature, the Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bride Stakes, with some authority.

Billy Lee’s mount broke well to sit no worse than second at any stage of the race and steadily moved through the gears as the race progressed. In front over a furlong out, she grabbed a decisive advantage and stayed on well to win at the expense of Roca Roma, who made late progress down the outside.

Favourite Pretty Gorgeous was disappointing. She never got competitive, albeit she wasn’t beaten too far having not had the clearest of runs. The trip and track were plenty sharp for her, but she remains some way away from last year’s form.

“She’s not an over-big filly so you’re always worried carrying that weight, giving plenty of weight to nice three-year-olds, but I really loved the way she went to the line,” said the winning rider.

“Ideally, I was going to sit behind one or two and I ended up sitting second, but we didn’t go quick at all, and I probably had the run of the race after that. But she adapted well, and I just loved the way, when I got stuck into her, that she went to the line well.

“She dug down deep and went to the line really well, and she deserved a crack at a Group 1 somewhere after that.”

Young rider Sam Ewing took another step in his career by notching a first listed race success. Riding the Matthew Smith-trained Master Matt in the Abergwaun Stakes, he rode a positive race and got plenty from his mount to hold the fast-finishing White Lavender. Favourite Urban Beat stumbled early and was struggling thereafter.

“He’s a horse that always runs well, and he won here earlier in the season,” said Ewing. “There was a lot of pace on. I went as nice a gallop as I could without bringing him off it, and he has won over seven furlongs so stays at it well. It was all very straightforward. Matthew has been very good to me since I started riding, so I’m very thankful to him.”

Don Julio was friendless in the market prior to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Claiming Maiden but he put his experience to good use to win with plenty in hand.

Of the Donnacha O’Brien-trained winner, rider Paddy Harnett commented: “His work was very good after Galway. It was a weak race and I thought he’d do the business. It’s great to get it today and he did it well. He’s got a lot of ability.”

The winner was claimed by John Keogh and will join trainer Shane Duffy.

Panama Red, ridden by Colin Keane for Ger Lyons, struck at the third time of asking when taking the Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Prominent from the outset, she took it up over a furlong out and ran on strongly to win a shade cosily.

Geometrical ran out an easy winner of the Meadowview Stables Race for Kevin Manning and Jim Bolger. Dropping back from 12 furlongs to seven furlongs, he challenged favourite Nebo two out and quickly asserted to race home clear of the staying-on Maud Gonne Spirit.

Bolger later doubled up when Luke McAteer won the second division of the @TipperaryRaces Apprentice Handicap aboard the lightly raced Bosca Cheoil. The first division of that handicap went to the well-backed Jazz Dreamers, who turned the race into a procession as he coasted clear for Andrew Slattery and trainer Seamus Fahey.

Future Romance, ridden by Wayne Lordan, was brought in from the reserves for the finale, the TipperaryRaces.ie Handicap, and the Aidan Howard-trained grey duly followed up her June course-and-distance win by reeling in Petitioner late on.