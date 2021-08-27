The Curragh tips: Albula looks all set to follow up debut success

Albula, making her second start in the Group 3 Manguard Plus Irish EBF Flame Of Tara Stakes, can initiate a double for Joseph O’Brien at the Curragh tonight.

She looked a smart sort when making a winning debut earlier this month in a Naas maiden. She was able to hold a prominent position from an early stage and picked up particularly well in the closing stages to win with plenty in hand. She will come into her own over further next year but should be too good for today’s rivals.