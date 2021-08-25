Bellewstown: Gavin Cromwell bags 30-1 treble at his ‘local’

Trainer Gavin Cromwell enjoyed a great evening at his local track when completing a near 30-1 treble. The programme began in the best possible fashion for the Co Meath trainer as Coulonces took the Whiteriver Wood Flooring Claiming Hurdle.

As the race unfolded, the winner and Emir De Rots had a great buckle, but the Cromwell runner responded well to Conor McNamara’s persuasion to land the spoils.

The middle leg of the treble came courtesy of Malina Girl, who was backed to the exclusion of all others in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle. Making her hurdling debut, she was quite keen in the hands of Darragh O’Keeffe and even gave supporters a mild scare when threatening to run out before the second-last hurdle. However, her jumping was brilliant for one with no experience and she proved to be in a different league as she raced home clear.

“She just got a little bit lit up in the race, and gave us a bit of a scare, but she jumped well and will learn plenty from today’s race,” said Cromwell. “It wasn’t a great trace, but it was nice to win, and it was not a bad performance.”

McNamara was back in the saddle to complete the treble aboard Broken Ice in the Donacarney Village Square Handicap Hurdle. Recent winner Yulong Voice hit the front late on, but Broken Ice battled back bravely to win by a head.

Castlemartyr, Co Cork, trainer Joe Hennessy was on the mark with Lady Lingo, who ran out a brave winner of the John H Kierans Memorial Mares’ Hurdle. Winner of a mares’ maiden at Limerick in June and runner-up in a novice on her next start, she made all the running this time and found plenty for Richie Deegan. She held the late effort of Ally Cay, whose rider lost his whip between the last two hurdles.

Paul Townend gave an ultra-confident ride to Act Of God in the Bective Stud Mullacurry Cup Handicap Hurdle and it worked out beautifully. Edward O’Grady’s Camelot gelding moved up to challenge two out and picked up well to see off the challenge of Clifftop.

Zamond was quite strong in the market prior to the first division of the John Purfield Memorial Handicap Hurdle and justified that support with a fine success. Jordan Gainford was positive aboard Colin Bowe’s five-year-old and, although there were plenty of challengers, he stretched away late on to win with plenty to spare.

In the second division, the market spoke in favour of Vischio and Heliers Bay and the two dominated the finish. Almost level over the second-last, Vischio, trained by Dick Donohoe, began to get the upper hand and he stayed on strongly to complete a near 18-1 double for jockey Richie Deegan.

The lady riders’ race, a bumper which brought the card to a close, proved to be an eventful race for the leading fancies, while victory went to Toni Quail aboard Carcaci Castle, who completed a 202-1 double for trainer Colin Bowe.

The winner held every chance when favourite Aslukwoodhavit decanted Jody Townend on the run-in, his rider later admitting she had her head down and didn’t see the rail until very late, at which point her mount jinked. That left Carcaci Castle, who may well have won anyway, to come home a long way clear of the field. Second-favourite Kilbarry Chianti raced out on the far rail the whole way and conceded considerable ground before finishing back in third place. His rider, Sheila Ahern, reported that her mount hung right throughout.