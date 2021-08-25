Ebor winner Sonnyboyliston team considering their next move

Johnny Murtagh after Sonnyboyliston and Ben Coen winning The Sky Bet Ebor

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 10:28
David Clough

Ebor winner Sonnyboyliston has come out of his York exertions well, but where he runs next is still to be decided.

The plan had been to take him to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, but trainer Johnny Murtagh mooted a possible tilt at the Irish St Leger on September 12 in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's race.

"He's in good shape. He came out of it well," said Murtagh, who was winning the Ebor for a second time after Mutual Regard in 2014.

"I spoke to the owners the other day. They're getting together, and they're going to make a plan of attack.

"But he's got home in one piece. He's good - he's a little bit tired, as you would imagine.

"But I put him out in the paddock this morning, (and) he seems pretty happy with himself.

"We're just waiting with the boys to see what they think. I told them what I thought."

