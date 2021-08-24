That's Mad swoops late to win again at Bellewstown

That’s Mad swooped late to get the better of Tide Of Time, who appeared to stumble crossing the road inside the final furlong, by a neck
That’s Mad and Kevin Manning, left, win the J H McLoughlin Handicap from Tide Of Time and Dylan Browne McMonagle at Bellewstown. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 21:22
John Ryan

Up 5lb for a course and distance success in July, the Leanne Breen-trained That’s Mad again proved his liking for Bellewstown when landing the five-furlong J H McLoughlin Handicap at the County Meath track, confirming his superiority over Tide Of Time.

Ridden by Kevin Manning, That’s Mad had to operate from stall 11 and, having chased the pace, he swooped late to get the better of Tide Of Time, who appeared to stumble crossing the road inside the final furlong, by a neck.

“He’s come here three times and has won twice and been second,” Breen said. “A quick five furlongs suits him well. He might go for the Joe McGrath at the Curragh.”

Local trainer Ado McGuinness admitted: “We might sell her now,” after Capitulation pipped the fast-finishing Butterfly Island in the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden, the first leg of a 119-1 double for Chris Hayes.

McGuinness added: “She’s a rock-solid filly and could get into the Birdcatcher off bottom weight.”

Hayes followed-up, bringing his seasonal tally to 37, on board Jim Gorman’s seasonal debutant Plugged In, swooping down the outside to collar longshot The Bog Bank in the first division of the (45-65) Gerry Hughes Memorial Handicap over a mile.

“I’m delighted to ride a winner for Jim — he’s always been a good supporter of mine,” said Hayes.

“This horse led me in a piece of work the other morning and caught my eye, so I asked Jim for the ride.”

In the second division of this 45-65, Nigel Slevin’s Ecliptic Moon, a 20th winner of the season for apprentice Sam Ewing, got the better of Miss Florentine by a head, the four-year’s first win on turf.

Sent off at 1-8, Cycladic, trained for the Niarchos Family by Jessica Harrington, cruised to victory under Shane Foley in the Meath Farm Machinery Fillies Maiden.

“That’ll do her confidence the world of good,” Foley said. “She’s bumped into a few nice fillies and we came here to get her maiden out of the way. She should keep improving and we’ll look for a little black-type race for her somewhere now.”

Thirteen-race maiden Fictitious Lady belatedly opened her account when getting-up for a last-gasp victory over stable-companion Prince Hector in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

But she did it the hard way, missing the break and forcing Billy Lee to ride her from behind, in stark contrast to previous tactics employed on the Make Believe filly.

“Billy gave her a great ride and said she loved being in behind, but the other horse was unlucky,” said Willie McCreery.

Showing no ill effects of his three runs at the Galway festival (which yielded one win), No Thanks, trained locally by Matt Smith, landed the finale, the Panda Power (Amateur) Handicap, under a fine ride by Jody Townend.

