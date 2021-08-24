Bellewstown to stage charity race in Barney Curley’s memory

Bellewstown will stage a special race next month in memory of trainer Barney Curley, who died aged in May at the age of 81.

Curley was not only a successful trainer but also masterminded some of racing’s most famous betting coups, not least that involving Yellow Sam at Bellewstown in June 1975.

He was also famed for the work he did for his charity, Direct Aid For Africa (DAFA), which he founded in 1996 and will benefit from funds raised by the September 30 event.

Each saddlecloth in the race is available for sponsorship for a minimum of €5,000 and several fundraising activities and events are planned on the day. Alan Delany, Bellewstown committee member and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Barney Curley will forever be associated with Bellewstown after pulling off one of racing’s greatest betting coups here in June 1975 when Yellow Sam won at 20-1.

“He was a remarkable man and one of the great characters of racing who raised millions to fund his work in Zambia through his charity Direct Aid For Africa.

“My committee members and I at Bellewstown felt it was a fitting tribute to Barney to host a fundraising event for DAFA in his honour.

“We have some household name jockeys lined-up to take part in the race, which we will be announcing in the coming weeks. We look forward to welcoming racegoers to this special race day on Thursday, September 30 to remember our friend Barney and raise important funds for DAFA.”

Meanwhile, Richard Johnson says he could not turn down the chance to help raise funds for racing charities by getting involved in this year’s Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes at Doncaster.

Johnson retired only in April after a career which saw him ride more winners over jumps than any other jockey bar Anthony McCoy — who won the Legends race in 2015.

Among his big-race successes were two Cheltenham Gold Cups, on Looks Like Trouble and Native River, a Champion Hurdle on Rooster Booster and a Queen Mother Champion Chase on Flagship Uberalles.

He rode his first winner in 1994, was champion conditional in 1995-96 and — having been the perennial runner-up to McCoy — was finally champion jockey for the first time in 2015-16, retaining the title for the following three seasons.

Former weighing-room colleague Barry Geraghty is another big name to have already signed up for the race, which has become an established attraction on the opening day of the St Leger Festival on Town Moor.

It was first run in 2010 and has so far raised more than £1m (€1.1m) for Jack Berry House and the Northern Racing College.

“I think I had a phone call from Andrew Thornton (former jockey and one of the organisers) a couple of minutes after I announced my retirement (back in April) at Newton Abbot!” said Johnson.

“It will be good fun and obviously the chance to do something for the IJF, who are close to all our hearts — I couldn’t turn it down. It’s also a chance to see some of the lads again — it should be a good day out.

“We have a lot of young horses at home, which is mainly what I’ve been doing. I did go into Henry Daly’s the other day just to have a spin, and that is something I might do again. I might go to a few of my other old trainers, just to try to get the body back into some sort of shape.

“It has only been five months but it is amazing how quickly your fitness leaves a bit to be desired. Hopefully I won’t make a fool of myself.

“My weight has been OK. I haven’t actually been on the scales but thankfully I don’t have to lose any weight — which is definitely a help.

“It will be lots of fun, and the opportunity to do something for the IJF means a lot.”

Other former jockeys involved include Sammy Jo Bell, who won the race in 2019, and Noel Fehily.