Bellewstown tips: Malina Girl can make winning start to life over obstacles

After last night’s Flat fare, the jumps brigade takes over this evening in Bellewstown and Malina Girl gets the nap to make a winning debut over obstacles in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

She finished in the first four on her first three starts in bumpers and, with cheekpieces applied for the first time, made it fourth time lucky when winning a mares’ bumper at Wexford. Runner-up Via Rosa was in the process of giving the form a boost until unseating her rider three out in a maiden hurdle at Sligo.