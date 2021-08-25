Bellewstown tips: Malina Girl can make winning start to life over obstacles

After last night’s Flat fare, the jumps brigade takes over this evening in Bellewstown and Malina Girl gets the nap to make a winning debut over obstacles in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.
She finished in the first four on her first three starts in bumpers and, with cheekpieces applied for the first time, made it fourth time lucky when winning a mares’ bumper at Wexford. Runner-up Via Rosa was in the process of giving the form a boost until unseating her rider three out in a maiden hurdle at Sligo.
As a four-year-old filly, Malina Girl is in receipt of all the allowances from her rivals on her jumps debut. Out of an unraced half-sister to high-class sort Alpha Ridge, she has plenty of potential and can make the most of what looks a most manageable introduction to hurdling. Eat The Book has the advantage of hurdling experience and comes here in good form. He and point-to-point winner Jetango can fill the frame.
The selection’s trainer, Gavin Cromwell, also has leading claims in the Donacarney Village Square Handicap Hurdle with Broken Ice. A relatively modest gelding, he ran his best race yet over hurdles when runner-up to Darkened in a handicap at Kilbeggan, and the form of that race received a boost when third-placed Withallduerespect won a handicap off a 2lb higher mark on her next start. Broken Ice has a little scope for improvement and can take this at the expense of Let Her Flow and Yulong Voice.
Heliers Bay can make the most of a drop in grade in the second division of the John Purfield Memorial Handicap Hurdle. His only win to date came off a mark of 88 at Ballinrobe in August of last year, but he has run some good races in defeat since.
Last time out, at Sligo, he ran a little better than his placing suggests when sixth behind Mullins Cross. This is a touch easier, and he can gain an overdue second success.
4:10 Take A Turn
4.40 Malina Girl (Nap
5:15 Ally Cay
5:45 Broken Ice
6:15 Roi De Dubai
6:45 Lady De Vesci
7:15 Heliers Bay (NB)
7:50 Kilbarry Chianti
4:10 Emir De Rots
4:40 Eat The Book
5:15 Dancing Shirocco
5:45 Let Her Flow
6:15 Clifftop
6:45 Presenting Cody
7:15 Prince Of Air
7:50 Aslukwoodhavit