Ballinrobe tips: Ennemi Public can go one better

Roi De Dubai & Brian Hayes jump the last to win the Boylesports Beginners Steeplechase from Ennemi Public & Mike O’Connor in Wexford. Public can go one better today. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Lyons

Quite a run-of-the-mill midweek National Hunt meeting this evening in Ballinrobe, but Ennemi Public can put a touch of gloss on proceedings for punters by taking the Ballinrobe Water Towers Beginners’ Chase.

An imposing sort, he was quite limited over hurdles but looked the type to improve when sent over the larger obstacles. To his credit, he jumped well in the main on his chasing debut but was just beaten by a horse rated a little superior over hurdles and which had race-fitness and chasing experience on his side. They also probably went at it a touch too fast up front and allowed a couple of those in behind to close, but that shouldn’t be an issue today. Sure to strip fitter, he can sit behind likely leader Shanavoun Lady and pounce late to land the spoils.

Ballyoisin is the star attraction on the card, though it is hard to know what to expect of the 10-year-old on his first run in 624 days. He won’t have to be at his best to win, and is impossible to oppose, even if an unappealing bet at likely odds.

Kendancer ought to be hard to beat in the opener, but his jumping lacks fluency and could leave him susceptible to an improving rival. Fancy A Cosmo fits that bill. A four-year-old with plenty of size, he is likely to make steady progress over the coming year but is already good enough to be competitive in a race such as this. Ray Cody’s runner receives 8lbs from Kendancer and may be able to make that count.

BALLINROBE

TOMMY LYONS

4.40 FANCY A COSMO (NB)

5.15 RICH BELIEF

5.45 SWEET STREET

6.15 CHARLIE BIT ME

6.45 BINTHEREDONETHAT

7.15 BALLYOISIN

7.45 ENNEMI PUBLIC (NAP)

8.15 NIKINI

NEXT BEST

4.40 KENDANCER

5.15 CRASSUS

5.45 ERINS BENEFIT

6.15 CORNHILL LASS

6.45 MEZYAN

7.15 VISIOMAN

7.45 THE DABBLER 

8.15 DREAMZ

