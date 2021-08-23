Ballinrobe tips: Ennemi Public can go one better

Quite a run-of-the-mill midweek National Hunt meeting this evening in Ballinrobe, but Ennemi Public can put a touch of gloss on proceedings for punters by taking the Ballinrobe Water Towers Beginners’ Chase.

An imposing sort, he was quite limited over hurdles but looked the type to improve when sent over the larger obstacles. To his credit, he jumped well in the main on his chasing debut but was just beaten by a horse rated a little superior over hurdles and which had race-fitness and chasing experience on his side. They also probably went at it a touch too fast up front and allowed a couple of those in behind to close, but that shouldn’t be an issue today. Sure to strip fitter, he can sit behind likely leader Shanavoun Lady and pounce late to land the spoils.