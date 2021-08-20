Talking Horses: Mt Leinster a rock-solid each-way option in Ebor at York

The Sky Bet Ebor at York has been a good race for the Irish in recent years and Mt Leinster rates as a rock-solid each-way option to give Willie Mullins a second win in Europe’s top staying handicap.

First successful with Sesenta in 2019, Mullins went close again in 2015 when Wicklow Brave was touched off by Litigant and Ireland’s champion jump trainer looks to have another big contender in Mt Leinster.

Placed in Grade One company over hurdles at the 2020 Dublin Racing Festival, Mt Leinster ended last season with Flat successes at Listowel (over today’s 14-furlong trip) and the Curragh.

He hasn’t been seen since but long absences are rarely a problem for Closutton runners and Mullins’ recent admission that “we’ve put him aside for this race” in reference to Mt Leinster heightens confidence. A big run can be anticipated.

Being the Ebor, this promises to be a fiendishly competitive contest and a case could be made for several, not least fellow Irish raiders Sonnyboyliston and Mirann for Johnny Murtagh, who saddled the winner of this race when Mutual Regard delivered in 2014.

Of the home team, last year’s winner Fujaira Prince looks a big each-way price while, prior to disappointing in a hot renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, Ilaraab had won his previous six races. He should be capable of better over this longer trip.

A fascinating race awaits but Mt Leinster ticks plenty of boxes and ought to go close in the hands of Jason Watson.

Elsewhere at York, Space Blues should be hard to beat in the Group 2 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

Charlie Appleby’s charge excelled last season, winning four on the bounce, a run of success that culminated in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Space Blues returned to action after a four-month absence in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last month where he shaped well in finishing a close fourth behind Kinross.

That run should have blown the cobwebs away and left him spot on for this assignment.

It could be a good day for Godolphin as Real World, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, is difficult to oppose in the Group 3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

The Dark Angel colt ran away with the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot and has since followed up at Newbury. He can take this step up in class in his stride to complete a hat-trick.

Like the Ebor, the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap looks an incredibly tricky puzzle but King Of The Castle looks an interesting contender for Aidan O’Brien.

The Galileo colt got off the mark at the sixth time of asking when winning at Limerick last month and may be able to back that effort up today.

The Solario Stakes at Sandown has had some fine winners over the last decade with Kingman, Masar, and Too Darn Hot winning this Group 3 en route to bigger things.

Time will tell if Reach For The Moon, second to the the exciting Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes before getting off the mark at Newbury last month, can reach those lofty heights but the Sea The Stars colt should be good for today’s opposition.

The Betway Atalanta Stakes is the other Group 3 on the Sandown card and Auria, a course and distance winner last month, has leading claims for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Selections

York 1.50: Real World

Sandown 2.05: Reach For The Moon (NB)

York 2.25: King Of The Castle

Sandown 2.40: Auria

York 3.00: Space Blues (Nap)

York 3.35: Mt Leinster (E/W)