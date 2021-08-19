Killarney report: Morph Speed too quick for rivals

The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Premier Handicap was the most valuable race on a good Flat card Thursday evening in Killarney and Morph Speed earned the €23,600 winner’s prize with a doughty display.

Camorra, who was in contention throughout, proved a sticky opponent but Chris Hayes got a great response from the Richard O’Brien-trained Morph Speed, and he got on top late on. It was a fourth handicap win of the season for the five-year-old, and the Petingo Handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend is on the card for the progressive sort.

“This means an awful lot,” said O’Brien, referring also to owner Johnny Hassett, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. “From our point of view, he has been a terrific horse all summer, and everyone is aware of Johnny’s circumstances. He has been very kind to us, and it’s a nice opportunity to make him feel a bit better.”

A return to Killarney resulted in a quick return to winning ways for Horoscope as he gave Aidan O’Brien and Emmet McNamara listed success by taking the listed M D O’Shea & Sons Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes. A winner over course and distance at the festival here in July, he was slow to start but McNamara brought him with a strong late move to race clear inside the closing stages for an emphatic success.

“The draw suited him as he can be sluggish early, but I was able to get him into a nice position from that bad draw,” said McNamara. “I got there sooner than ideal, but he’s a horse that when you commit with him, you have to keep going as he can be lazy. I was very happy with his performance today.”

O’Brien was also successful earlier on the card when Howth, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, made a winning handicap debut in the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Nursery. The 6-4 favourite was never far off the pace and found plenty for pressure to see off long-time leader Play By The Rules.

Moddy Poddle made further progress towards a tilt at some black type with a typically game performance from the front in the Bordeaux Racecourse Rated Race. Sheila Lavery’s filly first found the winning groove at Gowran and followed up at Galway before completing her hat-trick here. She is likely to creep into the 90s after this run and, with further improvement likely, her trainer is adamant she deserves a chance at a higher level.

“I thought the handicapper was quite hard on her in Galway but we’re still ahead of it,” said Lavery.

“She deserves to have a shot at black-type now. I’ll look here and in the UK for her, but I think that should be her next outing. Robbie (Colgan, winning rider) says when they come to her she just pulls out more. She’s just very, very tough, and still on the improve.”

There was a tight finish to the first division of the Irish Examiner Handicap and, so hectic was it, Dark Design had to survive a stewards’ enquiry before being confirmed the winner. The race could have gone any one of three ways, but Gary Carroll got a great response from Joe Murphy’s Dark Design, and he prevailed by a neck from favourite All Things Bright, with Eloy D’amerval a short head further back.

Adamaris was a well-backed winner of the second division of the Irish Examiner Handicap. Shane Foley managed to get Ger O’Leary’s runner into a prominent position early and, after conceding the lead to Dark Kris, he battled back to lead halfway up the straight before racing on to a clear-cut success.

Runner-up in a couple of handicaps earlier in the summer, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Powerful Kieran got off the mark with a smart display in the Killarney Racegoers Club Apprentice Handicap.

The night’s action closed with the Muckross Qualified Riders’ Race, and it produced another cracking finish. A blanket could cover the first four home, and it was the Dermot Weld-trained and Finny Maguire-ridden Dalton Highway who prevailed narrowly from the fast-finishing Barbados.