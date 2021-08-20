Killarney tips: Western Run can get off the mark over fences

Western Run can get off the mark over fences in the Owens McCarthy Loss Assessors Beginners’ Chase, the third race on this evening’s National Hunt card in Killarney.

Gavin Cromwell’s six-year-old has had two runs over fences and, after a modest effort first time, was a shade unlucky when runner-up in a similar race at the Galway festival.

A useful sort over hurdles, one of his two wins came at this venue, and his liking for the track should be in evidence today. He has plenty of potential in this sphere and is preferred to Karl Der Grosse, who, for many reasons, is difficult to assess. Willie Mullins’ runner made his chase debut at the 2020 Galway festival and looked to have his rivals in

trouble until fading badly in the closing stages. He is certainly talented but clearly difficult to train and

today he is having his first run after another significant absence. While difficult to back, he must be respected.

Later on the card, Cerberus can make a winning handicap debut over fences in the Download The Boylesports App Handicap Chase. Formerly a decent horse on the Flat and placed in a Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle, he has had three runs to date over fences and his latest, at Roscommon, showed him to be getting the hang of the discipline. A mark of 123 looks well within his capabilities and he can take this at the expense of last-time-out winner Eagle Moon.

The latter secured that success at the sixth time of asking and is clearly no star amongst the stellar cast of his trainer, Henry de Bromhead, but he looks quite a solid proposition in the context of today’s race and sure to be popular with punters.

In Kilbeggan, Raven Rule can make up for a luckless fall last time by taking the Kilbegganraces.com Novice Hurdle for Liam Burke and Darragh O’Keeffe. Winner of a Tramore bumper and Punchestown Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, she was in the process of adding another to her tally when clear going to the final flight in a handicap hurdle at Cork. Provided that experience has not left a mark, she will be hard to beat.

KILLARNEY

Tommy Lyons

4:25 Feigh

5:00 Tudor City

5:30 Surprise Package

6:00 Western Run (nap)

6:30 I’m Not Alone

7:00 Stealthy Tom

7:30 Cerberus (nb)

8:00 Café Del Mar

Next best

4:25 Alice Kitty

5:00 Whatsnotoknow

5:30 Desir Du Large

6:00 Karl Der Grosse

6:30 Black Samurai

7:00 Celtic Dancer

7:30 Eagle Moon

8:00 San Salvador

KILBEGGAN

Tommy Lyons

4:45 Ed The Red

5:15 Raven Rule

5:45 Ashqar

6:15 Rocky’s Howya

6:45 Sliabh Mhuire Lass

7:15 Glenquin Castle

7:45 Not Available

8:15 Bella Bliss

Next best

4:45 Dark Spark

5:15 Wicklow Flyer

5:45 Woodbrook Boy

6:15 Lord Schnitzel

6:45 Cluan Dara

7:15 Enduring Love

7:45 Macgiloney

8:15 Mary Meehan