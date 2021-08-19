Yorkshire Oaks: 'Exceptional' Snowfall surges to victory at York

Snowfall was a wide-margin winner of the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

Starting as the red-hot favourite, the brilliant filly secured a fourth consecutive victory when surging clear of the seven-strong field to gain an easy success.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Deep Impact strode clear to beat Albaflora, earning a round of applause as she passed the line.

Moore said: “She was exceptional really.

“It was a truly-run race, but it fell apart quickly and she was left in front with two and a half (furlongs) to run.

“She’s very impressive and to me she’s improved since the last time I rode her.

“Hopefully she’ll continue to improve.”