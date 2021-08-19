Yorkshire Oaks: 'Exceptional' Snowfall surges to victory at York

Starting as the red-hot favourite, the brilliant filly secured a fourth consecutive victory when surging clear of the seven-strong field to gain an easy success.
Snowfall and Ryan Moore coming home to win the Darley Yorkshire Oaks during Darley Yorkshire Oaks day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 15:54

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Deep Impact strode clear to beat Albaflora, earning a round of applause as she passed the line.

Moore said: “She was exceptional really.

“It was a truly-run race, but it fell apart quickly and she was left in front with two and a half (furlongs) to run.

“She’s very impressive and to me she’s improved since the last time I rode her.

“Hopefully she’ll continue to improve.”

Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 - Juddmonte International - York Racecourse

'It’s stuff I’ve dreamt of my whole life': Juddmonte International glory for Mishriff and David Egan

