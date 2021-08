Trainer Ger Lyons seldom journeys as far south as Killarney without the prospect of a winner, and his Camorra can shorten the road home by taking the Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup.

Winner of a maiden at this venue on his racecourse debut in 2019, he made steady progress last season and in two runs this season he has looked the type to develop into a smart stayer.

Last time out, at the Galway festival, he finished a fine third behind Crowns Major and Longbourn, both of which he was conceding considerable weight to. As it was his first run since April, it’s fair to expect a step forward, and the longer trip today will also be in his favour. He can get back to winning ways at the expense of Wonder Laish and Sevenna Star.

The listed M D O’Shea & Sons Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes can go to the Dermot Weld-trained Tazaral.

Unraced at two, the three-year-old build on a modestly promising debut with an impressive display at Gowran Park. For much of his third outing, he looked certain to follow up but was run out of it by Ottoman Emperor, who gave the form a significant boost by winning a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood.

Given how strongly the selection travelled, today’s two-furlong shorter trip could be ideal for the Fastnet Rock gelding. If Oisin Orr can get him into a handy position early, from a wide draw, he will take beating. On ratings, Khartoum is the one to beat, but Neptune Rock ran well here in July and should go well again at a price.

There are two divisions of the Irish Examiner Handicap and Plunkett can carry top weight to victory in the first of them. Paul Flynn’s four-year-old ran a big race in defeat on his most recent outing and there is every reason to believe he can improve for that run. Speedy Pix makes appeal in the second division.

Tom McCourt’s filly was well beaten last time but met trouble in running and ran better than the placing might suggest. She ran well at this venue on her previous outing and, from a good draw this time, can run a big race.