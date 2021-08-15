Dundalk report: Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combine for 149/1 double

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combined for a 149/1 double with Ides Of August and Angel Palm in the featured handicaps in Dundalk, a brace which brought the champion-jockey’s seasonal tally to 90.

In the colours of Newtown Anner Stud Farm, Ides Of August (14/1) swooped late, collaring 25/1 shot Agitare, who had enjoyed a clear lead for most of the journey, in the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Red God’ Handicap.

Ides Of August prevailed by two lengths from the front-runner, with gambled-on 11/10 favourite Safecracker a length and three-quarters back third.

“We thought this was an ideal race for him,” stated Shane Lyons. “His pedigree and knee-action are those of a dirt horse. The race worked out really well for him - they went a good gallop, so he got a good lead and had something to chase down.”

Earlier, the chief supporting race, the six-furlong Baroneracing.com Mourne Handicap, had gone to the Lyons-trained three-year-old filly Angel Palm, wearing blinkers for the second time and a convincing, two and a quarter lengths scorer from top-weight Harry’s Bar with Riot, on his Irish debut, an eye-catching third.

Having scored on the Dark Angel filly, Keane explained: “She won a good maiden and we thought a good bit of her lats year, although things didn’t go right for her in the Moyglare. Ger felt that she got quicker over the winter and decided to go sprinting with her. A good draw, the surface and the blinkers all helped her today and things worked out well for her.”

Donnacha O’Brien registered his first win since July 12 when imposing War Front colt Absolute Ruler made a successful debut in the one-mile two-year-old maiden, mastering Joseph O’Brien’s Amortentia by a length and a quarter, with favourite Moony Beams five a half-lengths back in third.

“He’s a lovely, big, relaxed colt, with an eye-catching pedigree and Donnacha has always liked him,” stated winning rider Gavin Ryan, “We had no worries about the surface, because he’s by War Front. He’s a raw baby and I didn’t want to get there too soon. He’ll have no problem stepping-up in trip.”

Well on his way to the apprentice title, Dylan Browne McMonagle moved to the 35-winner mark (third position in the Jockeys Championship, behind Colin Keane and Shane Foley) when Baldomero, trained by his boss Joseph O’Brien, justified 9/4 favouritism in the seven-furlong apprentice handicap.

And another apprentice on the mark was Nathan Crosse, who rode his first winner for Jessica Harrington, on board Anamoine’s Kodiac filly It’s Snowing in the Irish Stallion farms EF Auction Series Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden.