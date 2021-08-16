Roscommon tips: Nectaris should be tough to beat

Nectaris must be strongly-fancied to give Jessica Harrington an eighth juvenile success of the season in the featured Irish EBF Auction Series 2yo Race in Roscommon.

The Sea The Moon filly, who must concede weight to her seven rivals, opened her account at the third attempt in Galway, looks progressive and should be capable of following-up. This filly’s debut second to Seisai at Gowran Park has been advertised by the winner, third in a Group 3 at Leopardstown before winning a listed event in Tipperary.