Roscommon tips: Nectaris should be tough to beat

Nectaris must be strongly-fancied to give Jessica Harrington an eighth juvenile success of the season in the featured Irish EBF Auction Series 2yo Race in Roscommon.
Nectaris and Shane Foley winning for trainer Jessica Harrington in Galway in July. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 00:00
John Ryan

Nectaris must be strongly-fancied to give Jessica Harrington an eighth juvenile success of the season in the featured Irish EBF Auction Series 2yo Race in Roscommon.

The Sea The Moon filly, who must concede weight to her seven rivals, opened her account at the third attempt in Galway, looks progressive and should be capable of following-up. This filly’s debut second to Seisai at Gowran Park has been advertised by the winner, third in a Group 3 at Leopardstown before winning a listed event in Tipperary.

And, while Nectaris was well held on her second start, when third to Celtic Times in Tipperary, she produced a good display in Galway last time, making all to slam Stormy Duchess in an auction maiden. The task is, undoubtedly, tougher. But, over seven furlongs in Roscommon, front-runners are often difficult to pass. And, in the hope that Shane Foley will be able to dictate or, at least, sit handy on Nectaris, the Commonstown filly should be tough to beat.

Runner-up in four of his five starts, Ciel D’afrique, trained for Moyglare Stud by Dermot Weld, might finally shed his maiden tag in the Lecarrow Maiden. Runner-up to Mt.Leinster in the amateur riders’ maiden in Galway last year before chasing home Lady Dahlia at the Curragh, Ciel D’afrique again filled the runner-up berth in the same Galway race three weeks ago.

Finny Maguire attempted to make all on the Sea The Stars gelding in Galway, but the selection was brushed aside in the straight by the Emmet Mullins-trained course specialist Zero Ten, narrowly beaten (off 94) on his handicap debut in Tramore on Saturday.

Ciel D’afrique had Jessica Harrington’s three-year-old Anner Castle behind in third spot in the Galway race and, with Colin Keane in the saddle for the first time, the Weld-trained grey should get off the mark.

A beaten favourite on his Flat handicap debut in Galway, the Willie Mullins-trained Mr Coldstone might recoup losses in Monday's finale, the Sean Cleary Memorial Handicap.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.45 Cornman

5.15 Nectaris (Nap)

5.45 Kojin

6.15 Royal Pippen

6.45 Adapt To Dan

7.15 Ciel D’afrique (nb)

7.45 Mr Coldstone

Next best

4.45 Pride Of Derry

5.15 Malayan

5.45 Indulging

6.15 Comfort Line

6.45 Sagittarius Rising

7.15 Weseekhimhere

7.45 Indignation

Roscommon tips: Nectaris should be tough to beat

