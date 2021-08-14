Talking Horses: Poetic Flare can take down Palace Pier in Deauville

Having been denied a ‘Duel on the Downs’ between Palace Pier and Poetic Flare in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, the racing public will finally see the star milers clash in a fascinating renewal of the Jacques le Marois at Deauville tomorrow.

A blood disorder ruled Palace Pier out of the Goodwood assignment where the soft ground blunted Poetic Flare’s speed as he finished second to Alcohol Free.

Now, 18 days on, an intriguing clash of the generations awaits in this prestigious Group 1.

Having won this race 12 months ago, Palace Pier will be the hot favourite to become the first dual winner of the Jacques le Marois since Spinning World landed successive runnings in 1996 and 1997.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge began his four-year-old campaign with victory in the Lockinge Stakes before landing his fourth Group 1 success when scoring in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In truth, the Kingman colt was more workmanlike than impressive in both Newbury and Ascot and he now faces his stiffest test yet on the back of a 61-day layoff.

And while it would be wrong to dismiss this as a two-horse race, it’s hard to escape the sense that Poetic Flare is the main threat.

To say Jim Bolger’s charge has been kept busy this summer would be an understatement of epic proportions. Victorious in Leopardstown on his first start as a three-year-old, Poetic Flare then emulated his sire Dawn Approach by winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

He was then a shade unlucky when sixth to St Mark’s Basilica in the French Guineas before just losing out to mud-loving stablemate Mac Swiney on bottomless ground in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Back on quick ground in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Poetic Flare produced his most impressive display yet, crossing the line four and a quarter lengths to the good.

He couldn’t repeat that display at Goodwood last time out but Bolger is convinced that the ground was the issue there, rather than the horse feeling the effects of a relentless campaign.

Presuming Bolger’s right, it would be no surprise if the teak-tough Poetic Flare bounces back to his brilliant best in France this weekend as it looks like he’ll get his preferred conditions.

And if he rocks up in the same form as he was in at Royal Ascot, Palace Pier may struggle to give weight to his younger rival.

At the prices, Poetic Flare has to be the bet.

The Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes is today’s big race at Newbury and Danyah is fancied to successfully step up in class in his stride.

Having run with credit in defeat on three occasions this season, the Invincible Spirit gelding finally got his head in front when winning the International Stakes at Ascot last month.

Owen Burrows’ charge can build on that deserved success at Newbury.

It could be a super Saturday for Burrows, with Hukum bidding for back-to-back victories in the Group 3 BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt has won two of his four starts as a four-year-old, most recently winning a York Group 3 on the back of a fine effort when third to Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke Stakes.

He does have to concede weight to his seven rivals today but he has the class to do just that.

Elsewhere at Newbury, Bayside Boy can maintain his unbeaten record in the Denford Stakes while Aratus looks the likeliest winner of the BetVictor Handicap.

The William Hill Great St Wilfrid is the main event at Ripon where Mr Wagyu should go close for John Quinn.

Selections

Today

Newbury 1.45: Bayside Boy (NB)

Newbury 2.20: Hukum (Nap)

Newbury 2.55: Aratus

Newbury 3.30: Danyah

Ripon 3.45: Mr Wagyu

Tomorrow

Deauville 2.50: Poetic Flare