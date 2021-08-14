Horse racing tips: Little Bubbles can build on promising debut at Tramore

The once-raced, Emmet Mullins-trained Little Bubbles might build on her solid debut run in Galway to land the Ashtown Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden which opens today’s Flat card in Tramore.

A half-sister to smart sprinter Steps,The Last Lion filly made her debut in a fillies' maiden, over just short of a mile and a half, at the recent Galway Festival and acquitted herself well, racing close to the pace before appearing to be outpaced at a crucial stage and staying on in good style to chase home Joseph O’Brien’s Kirkland Lady.

Little Bubbles finished just ahead of 83-rated favourite Rosscarbery on that occasion. And, although John Murphy’s charge contested a listed event at Leopardstown on Thursday, in which Kirkland Lady also took her chance, Rosscarbery is due to renew rivalry with the Mullins filly here.

A number of the main fancies have shown definite signs of ability and boast ratings just below or above the 80-mark. But many of them have had plenty of chances and don’t look entirely straight-forward.

And, on that basis, Little Bubbles, entitled to have learned plenty from her Galway run, should be tough to beat.

Emmet Mullins also has prospects with Galway specialist Zero Ten, making his handicap debut, off a mark of 95 and under top-weight, in the Perennial Freight Tramore Handicap.

Winner of an amateur riders’ maiden in Galway last time, the eight-year-old has an obvious chance despite his hefty burden of 10-13.

But preference is for Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old Vultan, a winner at Roscommon before taking a significant hike in the ratings, finishing fourth to Morph Speed in the Cork Derby and, last time, chasing home Effernock Fizz at the Curragh.

National Hunt action will return to Tramore for the final stage of the August Festival tomorrow. And Henry de Bromhead’s Tune The Chello has solid claims in the McCarthys Irish Bar Lexington Handicap Chase.

This mare has raced only twice over fences, finishing a distant second behind stable-companion and prolific winner Gin On Lime at Killarney in May, following the last fence fall of the winner’s nearest pursuer Reine Fee at the final fence.

And she stepped-up to beat Reine Fee and subsequent hurdle and chaser winner Icee M B A at Limerick lats time, earning an initial chase mark of 116.

A lack of experience is a concern. But her mark looks workable and, with Jordan Gainford’s claim helping her cause, she should figure prominently.

Earlier, Gavin Cromwell’s Dazzling Darren, successful on the Flat at Galway (off a mark of 66), might take advantage of an attractive hurdle mark (93) in the Frank Gillane Handicap Hurdle.

After a mid-summer break, action will return to Dundalk tomorrow. And, always a man to fear on the polytrack, Ger Lyons might take the opener with well-drawn Moony Beams, runner-up on both starts.

Moony Beams finished well when getting within a neck of solid yardstick Celtic Times on his debut at Leopardstown and, sent off 2-5 favourite to make amends on the same track, was then collared late by Maritime Wings.

The Farhh colt looks capable of a maiden success and has a good opportunity here, in an admittedly competitive maiden.

Tomorrow’s feature is the Red God (Premier) Handicap, in which Johnny Murtagh’s three-year-old handicap debutant Safecracker, winner of his maiden over course and distance, having earlier bumper into Interpretation at the Curragh, looks nicely-treated off a mark of 86.

TRAMORE SATURDAY

4.45 Little Bubbles (Nap)

5.20 Lusaka

5.55 Right Turn

6.25 Aprils Joy

6.55 Vultan (NB)

7.25 Isotope

7.55 Schone Aussicht

Next Best

4.45 White Pepper

5.20 Shinpachi

5.55 Sanosuke

6.25 Miss Louise

6.55 Zero Ten

7.25 Lynwood Gold

7.55 Josephina

DUNDALK SUNDAY

1.00 Moony Beams

1.30 Duquesa Beach

2.05 Gormanston

2.40 Offiah

3.15 Butterfly Island

3.50 Riot

4.25 Safecracker (NB)

5.00 Mokhles

Next Best

1.00 Amortentia

1.30 Tanseeq

2.05 Burning Lake

2.40 Baldomero

3.15 It’s Snowing

3.50 The Highway Rat

4.25 Ides Of August

5.00.Angel In The Sky

TRAMORE SUNDAY

1.40 Boola Boola

2.15 Dazzling Darren (Nap)

2.50 Courting Flow

3.25 Schmidt

4.00 Reine Fee

4.35 Tune The Chello

5.10 Tasiteasai

Next Best

1.40 Wojood

2.15 Secret Sea

2.50 JJ Nester

3.25 Back On The Bridle

4.00 Klassy Kay

4.35 Centurion Steel

5.10 Kilbarry Chianti