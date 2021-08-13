Top-class racehorse and stallion Mastercraftsman dies, aged 15

Mastercraftsman has died after suffering a suspected heart attack at Castlehyde Stud
Johnny Murtagh celebrates winning at the Curragh on Mastercraftsman in 2008. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 15:45
Leading sire Mastercraftsman has died after suffering a suspected heart attack at Castlehyde Stud on Friday morning.

The 15-year-old son of Danehill Dancer was crowned the top juvenile in Europe in 2008 after winning both the National Stakes and Phoenix Stakes, plus the Group Two Railway Stakes.

He enjoyed a fine three-year-old campaign, landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes for Aidan O’Brien as well as finishing second to Sea The Stars in the Juddmonte International.

Mastercraftsman’s progeny have also registered high-profile victories with Racing Post Trophy winner Kingston Hill, who went on to win the St Leger, plus Irish Champion Stakes and Prix du Jockey Club victor The Grey Gatsby and Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild heroine Amazing Maria.

Alpha Centauri, who landed four straight Group One races as a three-year-old for Jessica Harrington in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes, Falmouth Stakes, and against the colts in the Prix Jacques le Marois, is arguably the pick of all his offspring.

“Mastercraftsman was a lovely horse to have anything to do with and will be missed by everyone here,” said Castlehyde manager Tom Gaffney.

“He has sired some wonderful animals and hopefully there will be a few more stars by him to come.”

