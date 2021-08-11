Solene Lilyette continues on the up and up at Gowran Park

Solene Lilyette captured the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet in Gowran Park for the Slatterys and new owners Team Valor and Gary Barber.

The four-year-old Pivotal filly, bought out of Dermot Weld’s last February, was making it three wins from four starts for Andy Slattery. And she was also providing the trainer’s son and namesake with his first listed win and his first success since losing his claim.

Always handy, Solene Lilyette eased past front-running Astadash two furlongs from home and stayed on resolutely to hold that filly’s persistent challenge by a half-length, with Emaniya staying on late to snatch third spot.

Brian Slattery declared: “It’s a brilliant result – she has done nothing only improve since we got her – and she loved that good ground.

“She won twice for us and her new owners liked what they saw and bought her. They very kindly left her with us. We think that she’ll improve as she goes up in trip and you could end up anywhere with her. She has entries in the Snow Fairy at the Curragh in two weeks and the Blandford (also at the Curragh) on Champions Weekend and that’s probably where she’ll be heading.”

Michael O’Callaghan saddled his fifth two-year-old winner of the season when 33/1 shot Rerouting, under stable-jockey Leigh Roche got up late to pip 50/1 chance Nawraq and favourite Sen Ding in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden

“He’s a lovely, big horse, still very raw and we ran him today to get him started,” explained O’Callaghan. “So it’s a nice surprise that he’s won first time. He’s a bit of a sleeper at home, but he was good and game to the line out there.”

Roche completed a double when making all on Tom Hogan’s battle-hardened six-year-old Nebo in the Open Week At Gowran Park Handicap.

Allowed dictate, the tough Kodiac gelding found plenty in the straight to see off Bib Bay Bull, his nearest pursuer throughout, by two and a quarter lengtsh with Spanish Tenor third.

The Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Fillies Maiden produced an even bigger shock as Ross O’Sullivan’s 80/1 shot Kush, recruited unraced from Charlie Appleby’s, made virtually all under Mark Gallagher before holding Goodnight Kiss by a half-length.

“To say she hasn’t been easy would be an under-statement,” admitted O’Sullivan, “She’s tricky and has had a problem with the stalls. The stall-handlers have done a great jo with her. She has a very good pedigree and has always worked well with good horses and, clearly, has an engine.”