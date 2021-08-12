Horse racing tips: Alice Avril should get punters off to a flying start at Tramore

He’s rated 3lb. superior to chief rival Interpretation, winner of a ten-furlong maiden at the Curragh before beating Sacred Rhyme over close to a mile and five furlongs at this venue last time out.
5.15. Alice Avril (Nap)
5.45. Secret Cargo
6.15. Trebizond
6.45. Walking Fame
7.15. Quirt Evans
7.45. Bring The Bacon
8.15. Weseekhimhere
5.15. Downthecellar
5.45. Pat Coyne
6.15. Brides Hill
6.45. Elegant Lass
7.15. Miss Tempo
7.45. Trouble And Strife
8.15. Line Out
4.30. Alizarine
5.00. Tut Tut
5.30. Mutasarref
6.00. Windsor Pass
6.30. Create Belief
7.00. Fernando Vichi (n.b.)
7.30. Always Waitin
4.30. Voice Of Angels
5.00. Gabbys Girl
5.30. Sunwalk
6.00. Flagged
6.30. Real Appeal
7.00. Interpretation
7.30. Fil The Power