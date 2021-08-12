Horse racing tips: Alice Avril should get punters off to a flying start at Tramore

Trained locally by Henry de Bromhead, French import Alice Avril should get punters off to a flying start in the Three Ireland Rated Novice Chase, opening race of Tramore’s four-day August Festival.

A winner over hurdles for Daniela Mele in Pau last January, this four-year-old filly has looked a natural over fences in two starts for her new trainer.

Too keen for her own good on her Irish debut, in Limerick, she was headed after the third last and faded to finish a distant third behind Druid’s Altar and Turnpike Trip over a trip short of two and a half miles.

Back to an extended two miles in Roscommon last week, the Balko filly made all, jumping well and proved too strong for Santana Plessis, Battle Of Actium, Cerberus and Fine Brunello. In today’s race, Alice Avril is set to receive 14lb. from Edward O’Grady’s course specialist Downthecellar, successful in handicap chases over this route on his last two starts and bidding for a four-timer. That weight advantage should give Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount the edge over the top-weight in a seven-strong field which features four from de Bromhead’s yard.

Winner of a Downpatrick bumper and a maiden hurdle in Killarney last year for now retired Tom Taaffe, Walking Fame is interesting on her debut for Willie Mullins in the Flynn Hotel Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old mare starts her handicapping career off a mark of 118 and, wearing a first-time hood, might get the better of Elegant Lass, 12b. higher than when scoring on her penultimate start at Tipperary.

Stepping out of fillies only company for the first time, Johnny Murtagh’s progressive filly Create Belief might prove up to the task in the Group 3 Invesco Pension Consultants Desmond Stakes in Leopardstown.

The Awtaad filly, winner of a Gowran Park maiden in the spring, landed a fillies handicap at the Curragh before bolting-up in the Sandringham (Fillies) Handicap at Royal Ascot where, suited by testing conditions, she beat Samoot by five and a half lengths, a performance which saw her rating rocket to 110.

Create Belief swerved an engagement in a Group 2 at the Curragh last month when ground conditions were deemed unsuitable and runs here with some juice in the ground.

Although facing her toughest task, Create Belief might get the better of seven-furlong specialist Real Appeal, winner of the Group 3 Ballycorus at this venue last time, but conceding 13lb. to the selection.

In the other stakes race on the card, the listed Vinnie Roe Stakes, Donnacha O’Brien’s Fernando Vichi is marginally preferred to Ballydoyle hope Interpretation.

Fernando Vichi got the better of The Mediterranean in the Nijinsky over a mile and a half of today’s trip before finishing ninth behind Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

He’s rated 3lb. superior to chief rival Interpretation, winner of a ten-furlong maiden at the Curragh before beating Sacred Rhyme over close to a mile and five furlongs at this venue last time out.

SELECTIONS

TRAMORE

John Ryan

5.15. Alice Avril (Nap)

5.45. Secret Cargo

6.15. Trebizond

6.45. Walking Fame

7.15. Quirt Evans

7.45. Bring The Bacon

8.15. Weseekhimhere

Next Best

5.15. Downthecellar

5.45. Pat Coyne

6.15. Brides Hill

6.45. Elegant Lass

7.15. Miss Tempo

7.45. Trouble And Strife

8.15. Line Out

LEOPARDSTOWN

John Ryan

4.30. Alizarine

5.00. Tut Tut

5.30. Mutasarref

6.00. Windsor Pass

6.30. Create Belief

7.00. Fernando Vichi (n.b.)

7.30. Always Waitin

Next Best

4.30. Voice Of Angels

5.00. Gabbys Girl

5.30. Sunwalk

6.00. Flagged

6.30. Real Appeal

7.00. Interpretation

7.30. Fil The Power