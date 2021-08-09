Oscer Romero defies rise in weights to complete Ballinrobe hat-trick

Oscer Romero retained his unbeaten record around Ballinrobe and completed a double for in-form trainer Philip Rothwell when landing the Burleigh Accountancy Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Dorans River and Goodnightngodbless.

Raised 11lb. for each of his two previous wins at the venue, in May and July, and stepping-up in trip, he travelled strongly into the race and survived a last flight blunder before staying on powerfully to triumph by three and three-quarter lengths.

It was a milestone success for winning jockey Hugh Morgan, who was losing his 5lb. claim and commented, “Philip had in unreal nick. He’s electric to jump – the last was his only mistake. He’s improving and the longer trip suited him. He travelled so well and the plan was to take my time and wait as long as possible.”

Up 5lb. for a narrow win in Killarney last month, Baltinglass Hill had initiated the Rothwell double when landing the Flannery’s Bistro Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Lady De Vesci (rider Gearoid Brouder was handed an eight-day whip ban) and veteran Youngnedofthehill.

The progressive four-year-old was a 21st winner of the season for Darragh O’Keeffe.

The winning trainer had high praise for owner Jim Guilfoyle, explaining “I asked Jim if it was okay to miss Galway and come here instead, with a view to coming back here for the four-year-old handicap in two weeks. I

told Darragh that I wanted him to do 10-0 in two weeks, and that he should ride the horse tonight to get to know him.”

Michael Hourigan’s Icee M B A (named after seven of the trainer’s eight grandchildren) followed-up her beginners chase success in Roscommon last Tuesday when justifying 2/1 favouritism in the second division of the C J Sheeran Ltd. Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden again by Brian Hayes, she battled well to hold off 20/1 shot Father Jed by a half-length, prompting her owner-trainer to explain: “She’s bred to win on the Flat, but is a big, strong mare and took time to come to herself. She’s better over fences and we’ll give her a little break now and keep her for a bonus race in Listowel.”

John McConnell followed-up his superb treble in Downpatrick on Sunday when well-backed Calvados made a winning start to her hurdling career in the J J Burke Car Sales 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle, mastering favourite Eternal Presence on the run-in before beating Project Two by five and a half lengths.

Calvados was ridden by Simon Torrens, on his final day as a 3lb. claimer, having ridden out his claim at Wexford on Friday. He commented: “John was fairly confident she’d run a big race. She jumped well and was good and gutsy to chase down the leader. She should improve and learn a good bit from it.”

Sporting six stitches in his chin following a nasty fall in Roscommon last week, Denis O’Regan snatched the biggest prize on offer, for the Connolly’s RED MILLS Auction Maiden Hurdle, getting the David Christie-trained 15/8 favourite Cream Sparkles up on the line to pip Chicago Time by a nose, with long- absent Mahler mission a creditable third. “She relaxed early and jumps great – she’ll be better for a fence,” said O’Regan, who received a two-day whip ban.