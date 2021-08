Waitnsee, apparently well-treated over hurdles, should continue trainer John Ryan’s rich vein of form in the Burleigh Accountancy Handicap Hurdle in Ballinrobe.

Ryan’s string has been in good form all summer and Waitnsee, winner of a Grade Three chase at Cork’s Easter meeting, should be very tough to beat off a hurdle mark of 114.

The seven-year-old mare was last seen when going down by three-quarters of a length to The Big Lense in the Midlands National in Kilbeggan last month and must be considered an unlucky loser as the saddle slipped slightly under Danny Mullins in the closing stages.

Waitnsee was racing off a chase mark of 132 that day and was raised 3lb on the back of her gallant effort. The selection’s previous run was in the three-mile handicap hurdle won by Mark Fahey’s progressive mare Place Des Vosges at Listowel in early June where she finished third.

Waitnsee races off the same mark today and, with the Ryan team in such good fettle, makes plenty of appeal here.

The Michael Hourigan-trained mare Icee M B A landed a mares beginners’ chase in Roscommon last Tuesday and, back over the smaller obstacles, will be a leading fancy for the C J Sheeran Ltd Handicap Hurdle.

But she might not cope with Sonny Carey’s consistent performer An Droichead Eile, the mount of Paul Townend.

Now 7lb higher than when scoring at Navan on his penultimate start, this fellow was outpointed by Thisonesforollie on his fencing bow in a recent beginners’ chase in Tipperary. Stepping up in trip and in the frame in his four starts since joining Carey, An Droichead Eile might be capable of registering his second career success.

The opening juvenile hurdle of the season, in Roscommon last week, produced more than its share of drama.

But Joseph O’Brien’s Eternal Presence, a 75-rated Flat performer, did little wrong in finishing second to Whyzzat and should confirm the form with third-placed Project Two in the opening JJ Burke Car Sales 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.