Curragh report: Ebro River flows to Phoenix Stakes glory

The Hugo Palmer-trained Ebro River became only the second British-trained winner of the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes since 1997 when capturing Sunday's Curragh feature and, in doing so, gave jockey Shane Foley back-to-back victories in the first Group 1 juvenile event of the season in Europe.

Foley had flown back, overnight, from America, where he rode the unplaced Cadillac in Saratoga on Saturday and said: “It’s been a funny day. Saratoga was very disappointing and it was a long haul home. “I travelled down to Boston in a private plane with Ryan (Moore) and, luckily, slept on the flight home. We got in at 8am but, after this, it’s all been worthwhile.

“This is a funny game, full of highs and lows, and more lows than highs. But it’s great to win the Phoenix again.”

Ebro River made virtually all along the stands rail and, in the final furlong, dug deep to keep Dr Zempf at bay by three-quarters of a length with favourite Go Bears Go third and Castle Star fourth.

Foley explained: “Hugo Palmer fancied him and he had good form, in the Coventry and at Newmarket and Goodwood. Hugo decided to change tactics, to let him stride on from his draw.

“We went end to end and, in fairness to him, I was surprised how well he kept going. He’s tough and genuine.”

Foley had kicked-off the day on board the Jessica Harrington-trained Cowboy Justice who got off the mark at the second attempt in the seven-furlong colts’ maiden, dictating the pace before idling in front and holding the late surge of newcomer Swan Bay by a neck.

The winning trainer said: “I’m delighted with him. Shane said he was getting a bit lonely in front. He’s a nice horse and will improve again. We rode him differently today and I think we’ll keep him at seven furlongs for now — we might look at the Futurity for him.”

Harrington and Foley were also on the mark again when 17-2 shot My Holy Fox, in the colours of Zhang Yuesheng, proved best in the seven-furlong DMG Media Fillies Maiden.

Winner of the race in 2019, the Joe Murphy-trained Gustavus Weston regained his Group 3 Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint title with an impressive front-running performance to beat three-year-old Power Under Me by two and a quarter-lengths, with British-trained favourite Light refrain a well-beaten fifth.

Already successful in the Greenlands over course and distance in May, Gustavus Weston defied a 5lb Group 2 penalty in great style, much to the delight of his trainer.

Murphy explained: “We’ve got the key to him. We changed things up with him and he has a whole barn to himself at home now. He just keeps improving and he clocked a good time out there.”

Mapping out plans, he added: “This is a stepping stone to Haydock on September 4 (for the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup), then back here for the Flying Five and, maybe, on to Longchamp for the Abbaye.

Beaten by a smart filly on debut at Leopardstown, the Ger Lyons-trained Cairde Ge Deo impressed when justifying 8-13 favouritism in the Loder Irish EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies Race.

The daughter of Camelot, in the colours of Mark Dobbin, stretched clear in the final furlong to slam expense Ballydoyle debutante History by four and a half lengths.

“That was very good,” stated assistant trainer Shane Lyons. “Her experience stood to her. Ger is trying to be patient and not over-race her this year, but she was crying out for a run. Colin (Keane, jockey) felt that she just got away with the ground.

“She’s all class and wants further and next year. She has no early-closing entries, but we won’t hesitate to supplement her for something bit in the autumn, if we fell she’s ready for it.”