Downpatrick report: Treble delight for John McConnell

John McConnell captured the training honours with a superb 247-1 treble in Downpatrick yesterday.

Simon Torrens provided the first leg of the McConnell haul, partnering Ally Cay to victory over hot favourite Mollys Glory in the opener, the Congratulating Downpatrick’s Daniel McMenamin Mares Maiden Hurdle.

McConnell acknowledged: “She’s been disappointing on the Flat this year and travels a lot better in a hurdle race, so we might stick to hurdling for now.”

Up a whopping 14lb for an easy win in Ballinrobe last month, Mullaghmore Wave then stepped-up for the trainer in the Frank & Brian Fitzsimmons Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle, getting the better of favourite Lighthouse Rose by a half-length after a gruelling duel.

McConnell’s charge survived a stewards’ inquiry, although winning rider Brian Hayes received a three-day careless riding ban.

“She’s a proper quick ground filly and we were in two minds about running her, but there was no more rain since this morning, and I’m glad we did now,” said the trainer.

McConnell provided Alex Harvey with his first racecourse success when Eco Pete turned over Cullentra hotpot Quantum Realm (2-5 favourite) in convincing style.

McConnell said: “Alex is a very good rider. He’s ridden one point-to-point winner. And this is his first on the track. He did his Leaving Cert this year and he’s a brother of Ben’s.”

The featured Randox Health Rated Hurdle went to the Tom McCourt-trained Dollar Value, another winner for Darragh O’Keeffe, who proved a length and a half too strong for the Cathal Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar, whose rider Philip Enright picked-up a one-day whip ban.

Nuttoridge, the 11-8 favourite, trained by Michael McNiff for the Border Busters Syndicate from nearby Newcastle, belatedly opened his account, under Philip Enright, in the Quam Felix Sumus Handicap Hurdle.

The long trip from County Wexford paid off for the Paul Nolan-trained top-weight Dympnas Well, who landed the Randox Health Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Alexharwill, whose connections, trainer Leslie Young and rider Ryan Treacy, enjoyed better luck later when Ruler Of Dubai (20-1) proved a shock winner of the Joe Rea Memorial Maiden Hurdle.