Tipperary and Wexford report: Seisai savours success

The only filly in the four-runner race, Seisai landed the listed Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes in Tipperary, holding off the challenge of fellow 2/1 joint-favourite Tuwaiq.

Placed in Group 3 company last time, the Joseph O’Brien-trained daughter of Gleneagles quickened well to master front-running Glengarra and found enough to triumph by a half-length, in the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Winning rider Shane Crosse explained, “There’s not a whole lot of her and she had to take on the boys today. But she’s very tough, relished the trip and the juice in the ground was no bother to her.”

“It wasn’t easy with the head-wind, so she had to be tough. She’s won a listed race and been placed in a Group 3 and, hopefully, it’s onwards and upwards with her.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane, denied on Tuwaiq, earlier notched his 81st win of the domestic campaign when landing the five-furlong Follow Tipperary On Facebook Race on Strong Johnson, a first winner since October 2014 for his trainer Homer Scott. And Keane enthused, “He’s been a very good horse to me — that’s my fourth win on him. He’s a proper fun-horse for connections. He’s won a premier handicap and is a borderline listed horse.”

Runner-up on her debut in Cork, Michael O’Callaghan’s Profitable filly Money Tree (6/4 favourite) got up late to land the opening five-furlong juvenile maiden at the expense of market rival Special Power, who showed blistering speed to lead, but hung across the width of the track and finished along the far side rail.

“The (soft) ground was an unknown, but Leigh said she just about got away with it,” explained O’Callaghan, “She improved plenty from Cork and stayed on strongly. She’ll get a stiff five furlongs, or, maybe, six. If she’s okay, she might go for the five-furlong, listed race at the Curragh next Friday (the Curragh Stakes).”

Ken Condon saddled a 1-2 in the five-furlong nursery as Niall McCullagh brought stable second-string Heytesebury Lane (14/1) with a late surge to deny the Joey Sheridan-ridden Harmony Rose (11/4) by a half-length.

And the Osborne Lodge trainer completed a double when Moss Tucker (Joey Sheridan) captured the www.tipperarayraces.ie Maiden at the expense of Yester and disappointing favourite Arctician.

Meanwhile, Hugh Morgan struck with an early double in Wexford, partnering the Henry de Bromhead-trained 8/13 favourite Urabamba, in the colours of Philip Reynolds, to a smooth success in the Welcome To Wexford Maiden Hurdle and following-up on Good World, trained by Eoin Griffin, in the Holiday In Wexford Handicap Hurdle.

Eagle Moon completed a double for de Bromhead when registering his first chase success, under Dylan Robinson, in the two-mile handicap chase.

John McConnell’s Roi De Dubai made it third-time-lucky over fences when, ridden by Brian Hayes, he proved best in the Download The BoyleSports App Beginners Chase, in which favourite Turnpike Trip was pulled up early.

And Joseph O’Brien, successful in the Tipperary feature with Seisai, completed an across-the-card double when Simon Torrens rode out his 3lb. claim on 28/1 shot Filon D’Oudairies in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.