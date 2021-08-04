Sligo tips: Betrayed can strike for in-form Ado McGuinness

Fresh from his big-race successes with Sirjack Thomas and Current Option in Galway last week, Ado McGuinness might strike again with Betrayed in the Benbulben Handicap, on the first day of Sligo’s post-Galway two-day meeting.

Cian MacRedmond, apprenticed to McGuinness, has made a big impact since returning from England in the spring and savoured his premier handicap victory on Current Option at Ballybrit on Sunday. And his 7lb claim should prove a significant asset today as Betrayed bids for a first win on turf.

A three-year-old Lethal Force filly, Betrayed won twice, over six furlongs, on Dundalk’s polytrack in the spring, scoring off marks of 60 and 65. She races today off a turf mark of 62 and comes into the race on the back of two rock-solid efforts, a fourth to Lord Dudley at Fairyhouse and, last time out, a runner-up spot behind Ever Rock, over five furlongs, at Down Royal.

Clearly in form, well-drawn in stall three and, with MacRedmond’s claim helping her cause, Betrayed should be tough to beat.

John Murphy’s string remains in top form. And his Ten Ten Twenty, beaten just a half-length by Church Mountain in Galway on Sunday, has a big chance to go one better in the Keash Hill Handicap.

The Vadamos colt had gone up 6lb for his earlier second to Supreme Machine in Cork. And, back up in trip here and with champion-jockey Colin Keane in the saddle, he has obvious claims.

Today’s feature is the €26,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks. And, despite top-weight of 10-0, the Joseph O’Brien-trained So I Told You looks the one to beat.

This Gleneagles filly has already triumphed twice over course and distance this year before finishing down the field in the Kensington Palace Fillies Handicap in Royal Ascot. She then returned to winning form when outpointing Alazenya in a fillies event at Gowran Park.

Now 15lb higher than when recording the first of her three wins, at this venue in May, So I Told You will be helped by the 7lb claim of Hugh Horgan, who partnered her to that recent Gowran success.