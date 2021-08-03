Horse racing tips: Poseidon poised to make it third time lucky at Roscommon

At the third attempt, Poseidon will be expected to open his chasing account in the Boyle Beginners Chase in Roscommon.

Trained by Cathal Byrnes and a three-time winner over hurdles, the seven-year-old showed very little on his fencing bow at Wexford less than five weeks ago, when finishing well behind one of today’s rivals, Cerberus.

But he showed more at Limerick last time out when, sent to the front soon after the third last, he was headed and brushed aside on the approach to the next by The Cathal Don and had to settle for second spot, beaten eight and a half lengths, but 15 lenghts clear of the remainder, with Fine Brunello, in the field again, back in fourth spot.

Poseidon jumps adequately and should be capable of winning a beginners' chase. And this looks a good opportunity.

At their best, both of the JP McManus-owned runners, Cerberus and Fine Brunello, would have obvious claims. However, Cerberus probably has to brush up his jumping and Fine Brunello has failed to click in six chase outings and is an 11-race maiden.

This Roscommon meeting, coming in the wake of Galway, traditionally stages the first three-year-old hurdle of the season. And today’s opener, the Roscommon 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle has attracted a full field of 16.

Highest-rated on the Flat, with a mark of 83, ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s representative Mystery Show catches the eye.

Formerly trained in England by Archie Watson, she won a fillies' handicap at Ascot in May before disappointing.

But marginal preference is for Alice Kitty, winner of a Ballinrobe claimer last time for Jessica Harrington after which she was claimed to join the Cullentra team of Denis Foster. Sure to be well-schooled, she gets the nod.

After two solid seconds at Downpatrick, Ross O’Sullivan’s Favori Logique might have his turn in the Dysart Maiden Hurdle.

This fellow has failed to win in 15 attempts, in bumpers, hurdles, and chases. But his most recent efforts, seconds to Gigginstown-owned Centurion Steel and Grangeclare Native respectively, over an extended two miles and five at Downpatrick and an official mark of 104, entitle him to the vote.

On hurdle ratings, The Sliding Rock looks the pick of the 10 runners in the mares' beginners' chase.

But there was a lot to like about Icee M B A’s chase debut run in Limerick. And she’s expected to finish in the frame, at a nice price.

Successful in a Downpatrick hurdle off a lowly mark of 85, this six-year-old Yeats mare finished a close third behind Tune The Chello and Reine Fee at Limerick, when she made a couple of mistakes along the way. A slicker round of jumping should see her involved at the business end of today’s contest.

SELECTIONS

4.35 Alice Kitty (NB)

5.05 Favori Loqique

5.40 Miss Tempo

6.10 Icee M B A

6.40 Poseidon (Nap)

7.10 Cailean’s Angel

7.40 Silver Breeze

Next Best

4.35 Mystery Show

5.05 Kilkenny Star

5.40 Rare Conor

6.10 The Sliding Rock

6.40 Cerberus

7.10 Blustery

7.40 Rotten Row