Naas and Cork horse racing tips: Sacred Bridge can bag big prize

The Dermot Weld-trained Dabana should be tough to beat in the one-mile fillies maiden which opens the card.
This Iffraaj filly made a promising start to her career in a Gowran Park maiden in mid-June, finishing a close third behind Seisai and Nectaris.
The winner has gone on to finish third in a Group 3 at Leopardstown while Nectaris proved a convincing winner of her maiden in Galway on Saturday.
Given time to strengthen and develop, Dabana sets a decent standard and, unless there’s a smart newcomer in the field, should open her account.
In the handicap action, Jessica Harrington’s Tauran Shaman, whose run in the Galway Mile can be ignored due to a slow start, might defy top-weight in the Weatherbys ePassport Handicap.
Prior to that non-event in Galway, he finished a good second to subsequent ‘Mile’ third Mosala at Leopardstown and can defy his 10-2 burden.
Meanwhile, we have jumps action in Cork and a chance for Peter Fahey’s veteran Peregrine Run, belatedly off the mark on the Flat in Leopardstown last time, to strike again in the Buy Tickets Online Hurdle.
And, despite a hefty 14lb. hike for her hurdle breakthrough success in Sligo, David Dunne’s mare All Class might be capable of following-up, under top-weight, in the first division of the mares handicap hurdle.
1.15. Dabana (n.b.)
1.50. Vario
2.25. Sacred Bridge (Nap)
3.00. Roxette
3.30. Lechro
4.05. Canford Art
4.40. Star Official
5.15. Tauran Shaman
1.15. Gaire Os Ard
1.50. Time To Burn
2.25. Recurrent Dream
3.00. Lord Dudley
3.30. Exquisite Acclaim
4.05. Strange Times
4.40. Future Proof
5.15. Zola Sakura
1.40. Banntown Girl
2.10. Rich Belief
2.45. Dark Spark
3.20. All Class
3.55. Hot On My Heels
4.25. Rock On Seamie
4.55. Peregrine Run
5.30. San Salvador
1.40. Dancing Shirocco
2.10. Raven Rule
2.45. Ruleout
3.20. Hattie Amarin
3.55. Citizen’s Army
4.25. Knock On Steel
4.55. Go Another Go
5.30. Don’t Tell Grandad