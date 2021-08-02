Naas and Cork horse racing tips: Sacred Bridge can bag big prize

Already successful at listed level, Sacred Bridge should make a bold bid to bag the handsome winner’s prize of €148,500 in the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes in Naas.

Trained for Juddmonte by Ger Lyons, the Bated Breath filly is unbeaten in two starts, including a course and distance maiden on debut and, drawn high, is expected to complete her hat-trick.

The Glenburnie filly has been confidently handled by Colin Keane in both starts, coming through to master Agartha readily on her debut almost six weeks ago, form boosted when the runner-up went on to win the Group 3 Silver Flash at Leopardstown.

Ger Lyons asked Sacred Bridge to make a quick reappearance in the listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes, at Tipperary, just seven days later and she delivered again, travelling smoothly again before being produced to outpoint British challenger Misty Ayr with a bit in hand, although the third Harmony Rose let the form down in Down Royal last week.

On the evidence of her two wins, it’s difficult to assess just how good Sacred Bridge is. But she has looked smart, is open to improvement and, drawn in stall 20 figure prominently.

Lyons is also responsible for another leading contender, Recurrent Dream, impressive on his only start, over course and distance and likely to take a significant step forward with that run under his belt.

Joseph O’Brien runs four, with 99-rated Hadman looking the pick of the quartet, following wins at Gowran Park and over this course and distance before making most of the running and finishing third to Beauty Inspire in the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes last time.

In a field of 24, which includes five British-trained hopefuls, cases can be made for plenty, including Jessica Harrington’s apparent second string Tut Tut, beaten a half-length by subsequent Group 2 winner Velocidad on her debut in Fairyhouse.

The Dermot Weld-trained Dabana should be tough to beat in the one-mile fillies maiden which opens the card.

This Iffraaj filly made a promising start to her career in a Gowran Park maiden in mid-June, finishing a close third behind Seisai and Nectaris.

The winner has gone on to finish third in a Group 3 at Leopardstown while Nectaris proved a convincing winner of her maiden in Galway on Saturday.

Given time to strengthen and develop, Dabana sets a decent standard and, unless there’s a smart newcomer in the field, should open her account.

In the handicap action, Jessica Harrington’s Tauran Shaman, whose run in the Galway Mile can be ignored due to a slow start, might defy top-weight in the Weatherbys ePassport Handicap.

Prior to that non-event in Galway, he finished a good second to subsequent ‘Mile’ third Mosala at Leopardstown and can defy his 10-2 burden.

Meanwhile, we have jumps action in Cork and a chance for Peter Fahey’s veteran Peregrine Run, belatedly off the mark on the Flat in Leopardstown last time, to strike again in the Buy Tickets Online Hurdle.

Rated just 1lb. below chief danger Go Another One, Peregrine Run is set to receive 10lb. from John McConnell’s charge.

And, despite a hefty 14lb. hike for her hurdle breakthrough success in Sligo, David Dunne’s mare All Class might be capable of following-up, under top-weight, in the first division of the mares handicap hurdle.

NAAS

John Ryan

1.15. Dabana (n.b.)

1.50. Vario

2.25. Sacred Bridge (Nap)

3.00. Roxette

3.30. Lechro

4.05. Canford Art

4.40. Star Official

5.15. Tauran Shaman

Next Best

1.15. Gaire Os Ard

1.50. Time To Burn

2.25. Recurrent Dream

3.00. Lord Dudley

3.30. Exquisite Acclaim

4.05. Strange Times

4.40. Future Proof

5.15. Zola Sakura

CORK

John Ryan

1.40. Banntown Girl

2.10. Rich Belief

2.45. Dark Spark

3.20. All Class

3.55. Hot On My Heels

4.25. Rock On Seamie

4.55. Peregrine Run

5.30. San Salvador

Next Best

1.40. Dancing Shirocco

2.10. Raven Rule

2.45. Ruleout

3.20. Hattie Amarin

3.55. Citizen’s Army

4.25. Knock On Steel

4.55. Go Another Go

5.30. Don’t Tell Grandad