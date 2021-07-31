Galway Festival weekend tips: Dream Tale can overcome high draw to take spoils

Progressive and consistent Dream Tale should prove a tough nut to crack in today’s O’Leary Insurances Handicap as the marathon Galway Races 2021 moves into weekend mode.

Trained by Andy Oliver, this tough five-year-old has triumphed twice this season, at Leopardstown in April and Limerick in mid-June.

While his rating has rocketed from 69 to a current career-high mark of 86, his most recent placed efforts have been rock-solid. And, despite a high draw, Ronan Whelan’s mount should go close here over what should prove an ideal trip, an extended mile up the Ballybrit hill.

Last time, Dream Tale went down by a half-length to Bucky Larson at Naas last week, for which he went up 1lb. But his previous outing, in a competitive, 17-runner Curragh handicap, is more eye-catching, a half-length second to Sirjack Thomas, who has gone on to land the Colm Quinn BMW Mile here on Tuesday and, under a 7lb. penalty, will be a leading fancy to follow-up in the Ahonoora, over a shorter trip, tomorrow.

Both weekend cards include five handicaps, making life difficult for punters at the end of a long and trying week. But, from a stable in hot form - Closutton - Baby Zeus is a hopeful choice in today’s feature, the Galway Shopping Centre Handicap.

This fellow was a smooth winner on his stable debut at the Curragh and, raised 9lb. he was well-fancied for the Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap at Leopardstown last time.

But, ridden then by Hollie Doyle and held up at the back of the field before trying to make a move on the wide outside, he never threatened.

Baby Zeus is better than that and has an opportunity to bounce back here in a typically competitive affair.

In today’s non-handicap action, Paddy Twomey’s 99-rated Arctician, whose juvenile form included placed efforts behind the likes of Group 1 winner Laws Of Indices, should defy a long absence and prove too strong for Dermot Weld’s once-raced filly Sherkin island in the Irish Independent On Saturday Maiden.

Ado McGuinness will have high hopes to adding tomorrow’s Ahonoora Handicap to the Colm Quinn BMW Mile he won with Sirjack Thomas on Tuesday. A convincing winner on Tuesday, Sirjack Thomas must defy a 7lb. penalty but, renewing rivalry with runner-up Quizical on 7lb. worse terms, has excellent prospects of completing the double.

Topping the weights is the grey’s stable-companion Current Option, a seven-furlong specialist and biding to repeat last year’s narrow defeat of Njord in the Sunday showpiece. He ran well for a long way in the ‘Mile’ and will be helped by this drop back in trip.

Fresh from his Gordon Stakes success with Ottoman Emperor in Goodwood, Johnny Murtagh might take the median auction two-year-old maiden with Karakoul who stepped up nicely on his debut run when pipped by the exciting prospect Piz Badile in Killarney.

Ben Coen’s mount has the Jessica Harrington-trained Eurocrat, third to Celtic Times on debut at Leopardstown, to beat.

And the Willie Mullins-trained, 104-rated Micro Manage, back on the level, looks the one to beat in the JPJ Fencing Systems Race.

SELECTIONS

SATURDAY

John Ryan

12.50. Buckaroo

1.25. Arctician (n.b.)

2.00. Dream Tale (Nap)

2.35. Black Cat Bobby

3.13. Nectaris

3.48. Barud

4.20. Baby Zeus

4.50. Social Distance

Next Best

12.50. Stone Age

1.25. Sherkin Island

2.00. Celtic Crown

2.35. Jo March

3.13. Zoffman

3.48. Geodesic

4.20. Crowns Major

4.50. Crassus

SUNDAY

John Ryan

1.40. Krypton Gold

2.15. Karakoul (n.b.)

2.45. Li Mu Bai

3.15. Sirjack Thomas

3.50. Rosscarbery

4.20. Micro Manage (Nap)

4.50. Razdan

5.20. Flindt

Next Best

1.40. Evergreen And Red

2.15. Eurocrat

2.45. Earls

3.15. Current Option

3.50. Simply Incredible

4.20. Mythical

4.50. Buckman Tavern

5.20. No Thanks