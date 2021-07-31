Galway Festival weekend tips: Dream Tale can overcome high draw to take spoils

Ado McGuinness will have high hopes to adding tomorrow’s Ahonoora Handicap to the Colm Quinn BMW Mile he won with Sirjack Thomas on Tuesday. A convincing winner on Tuesday, Sirjack Thomas must defy a 7lb. penalty but, renewing rivalry with runner-up Quizical on 7lb. worse terms, has excellent prospects of completing the double.
Topping the weights is the grey’s stable-companion Current Option, a seven-furlong specialist and biding to repeat last year’s narrow defeat of Njord in the Sunday showpiece. He ran well for a long way in the ‘Mile’ and will be helped by this drop back in trip.
Fresh from his Gordon Stakes success with Ottoman Emperor in Goodwood, Johnny Murtagh might take the median auction two-year-old maiden with Karakoul who stepped up nicely on his debut run when pipped by the exciting prospect Piz Badile in Killarney.
Ben Coen’s mount has the Jessica Harrington-trained Eurocrat, third to Celtic Times on debut at Leopardstown, to beat.
And the Willie Mullins-trained, 104-rated Micro Manage, back on the level, looks the one to beat in the JPJ Fencing Systems Race.
