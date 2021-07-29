Galway Festival tips: Classy Belfast Banter can shrug off rise in weights

Others to consider include the Emmet Mullins-trained Cape Gentleman, winner of the Grade 2 Adonis at Kempton and a former Irish Cesarewitch winner. He looks unexposed and has a big chance in a fascinating contest.
As always, Willie Mullins has plenty of chances on the supporting card. And M C Muldoon, narrowly beaten by Reshoun in the Ascot Stakes, at Royal Ascot, last time, will be a popular fancy for the Guinness Novice Hurdle.
M C Muldoon’s hurdle form includes a distant second to classy stable-companion Echoes In Rain in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse. And he might have the edge over Joseph O’Brien’s hat-trick-seeking Banbridge.
And, although beaten at long odds-on in Tipperary last time, free-going Tax For Max is preferred to the Emmet Mullins-trained Carrarea in the opening Guinness Novice Hurdle.
4.35. Tax For Max
5.10. Streets Of Doyen
5.45. Bold Enough
6.15. Belfast Banter
6.45. Clonbury Bridge
7.15. M C Muldoon (Nap)
7.45. It Could Be You
8.15. Dads Lad
4.35. Carrarea
5.10. Bleu Berry
5.45. Gin On Lime
6.15. Cape Gentleman
6.45. Karawaan
7.15. Banbridge
7.45. Hewick
8.15. Spanish Present